BOYS BASKETBALL: Area teams ready for playoff action

The path to the Big House is set.
Teams across the state are priming for the postseason with the upcoming Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments set to tip off the basketball playoffs.
The Stuart Hornets will be among the many area schools beginning their postseason journeys next week. And after winning the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament in a battle against Pittsburg, coach Michael Langley said it’s been important for his team to rise to the occasion against those talented squads.
“When you play a team of that caliber, it always helps prepare you for the teams that are coming,” he said.
The Hornets are ranked at No. 7 in Class A, and have amassed 17 wins and only two losses this season. They won their second-consecutive conference title, and return a talented squad consisting of impact players like Connor Clayton, Dre’von Colbert, Kobe Wilson, Travis Grinnell, Gabe Clayton, and Noah Rosenow.
Langley said the path will only get tougher in the games ahead, but it’ll be up to the Hornets to decide how they respond. They work on zeroing in their focus on the job they’re looking to get done in the moment, and Langley is proud of how they complete that objective.
“We try to take their mind off of what the score is by focusing on what the task at hand is, what we need to do right now,” he said. “We lay that out, and they do that pretty well.”
The OSSAA Class A-B district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 10-12, with each district’s champion and runner-up advancing to the regional tournament the following week.
Here is the complete Class A-B district tournament brackets for local boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
DISTRICT 1 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Summit Christian vs. Porum, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS
FRIDAY
G1: Canadian vs. Konawa, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m.
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL
FRIDAY
G1: Stonewall vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Davenport, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER
FRIDAY
G1: Strother vs. Quinton, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Wetumka, 8 p.m.
CLASS B
AREA IV
DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Smithville vs. Victory Life, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G2: Winner G1 vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN
FRIDAY
G1: Buffalo Valley vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Leflore vs. Calvin, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO
FRIDAY
G1: Boswell vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Whitesboro vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA
FRIDAY
G1: Achille vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Eagletown vs. Coleman, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.
