BOYS BASKETBALL: Area teams ready for playoff action

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Stuart Hornets are joining their fellow teams as they begin the path through the postseason, starting with the OSSAA district tournament next week.

The path to the Big House is set.

Teams across the state are priming for the postseason with the upcoming Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments set to tip off the basketball playoffs.

The Stuart Hornets will be among the many area schools beginning their postseason journeys next week. And after winning the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament in a battle against Pittsburg, coach Michael Langley said it’s been important for his team to rise to the occasion against those talented squads.

“When you play a team of that caliber, it always helps prepare you for the teams that are coming,” he said.

The Hornets are ranked at No. 7 in Class A, and have amassed 17 wins and only two losses this season. They won their second-consecutive conference title, and return a talented squad consisting of impact players like Connor Clayton, Dre’von Colbert, Kobe Wilson, Travis Grinnell, Gabe Clayton, and Noah Rosenow.

Langley said the path will only get tougher in the games ahead, but it’ll be up to the Hornets to decide how they respond. They work on zeroing in their focus on the job they’re looking to get done in the moment, and Langley is proud of how they complete that objective.

“We try to take their mind off of what the score is by focusing on what the task at hand is, what we need to do right now,” he said. “We lay that out, and they do that pretty well.”

The OSSAA Class A-B district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 10-12, with each district’s champion and runner-up advancing to the regional tournament the following week.

Here is the complete Class A-B district tournament brackets for local boys teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

DISTRICT 1 AT STUART

FRIDAY

G1: Summit Christian vs. Porum, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Stuart, 8 p.m.

DISTRICT 6 AT VANOSS

FRIDAY

G1: Canadian vs. Konawa, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m.

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1 AT STONEWALL

FRIDAY

G1: Stonewall vs. Crowder, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Davenport, 8 p.m.

DISTRICT 7 AT STROTHER

FRIDAY

G1: Strother vs. Quinton, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Wetumka, 8 p.m.

CLASS B

AREA IV

DISTRICT 1 AT PITTSBURG

FRIDAY

G1: Smithville vs. Victory Life, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G2: Winner G1 vs. Pittsburg, 8 p.m.

DISTRICT 2 AT CALVIN

FRIDAY

G1: Buffalo Valley vs. Indianola, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Leflore vs. Calvin, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.

DISTRICT 5 AT WHITESBORO

FRIDAY

G1: Boswell vs. Haileyville, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Whitesboro vs. Moyers, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.

DISTRICT 8 AT KIOWA

FRIDAY

G1: Achille vs. Kiowa, 6:30 p.m.

G2: Eagletown vs. Coleman, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m.

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you