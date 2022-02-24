BOYS BASKETBALL: Area 2A teams continue playoff journey

Another week of playoff basketball means another string of fun games.
Oklahoma’s 2A regional tournaments start this week with a few time changes brought on by winter weather — and Hartshorne boys basketball coach Jim Curliss said his team’s key to success is straightforward.
“Win,” Curliss said. “It’s win or go home now.”
Hartshorne (10-13) at times looked like it would make it to the winners bracket in last week’s district championship loss to 2A-No. 12 Panama (18-4).
Panama nearly pushed to another double-digit lead late in the third quarter before Hartshorne came storming back.
Hayden Curliss made a baseline layup and Brett Lindley hit a corner 3-pointer to ignite the home crowd on the way pulling back within one point entering the fourth.
“We started hitting a few shots and getting some open looks there in the third,” Curliss said. “But when we need them to go down to stop some of them runs later, we missed. We had some open looks, we just didn’t knock them down.”
Despite the loss, the Miners showed their skill and passion to win.
Curliss did damage as a passer and scorer from the high post and crashed the boards, while Peyton Battle’s length presented challenges on the wing and in the paint.
Caden James directed the offense with precision, showed his range with three deep balls, and hustled for five rebounds in the game.
Freshman Brett Lindley hit some clutch shots down the stretch, while Kaleb Keith will present a scoring threat after posting a 30-point game earlier in the season.
The Miners will focus on tightening the middle of the defense after Panama’s Logan Davis went for 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“They were running some screens and we were trailing behind instead of cutting off their route and they got some easy buckets that way,” Curliss said.
“We usually do pretty good at blocking out and for some reason we couldn’t get him out of there,” Curliss added. “But we’ll come back and be ready next time.”
Hartshorne opens the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Wister (11-11). The winner advances to play at 8 p.m. Saturday against the loser between Haworth (12-12) and 2A-No. 7 Silo (21-5) for a spot in the consolation final at 3 p.m. Monday.
“It’s one game at a time,” Curliss said. “We got to keep winning and now we’ve got to win three in a row to make it to the area tournament.”
Savanna (8-11) will also play in the consolation bracket after being handed a 61-50 district loss by Haworth last week. The Bulldogs open the consolation bracket at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Coalgate (6-13), which took wins of 41-38 and 40-33 in two meetings between the schools this season.
Wilburton (15-9) took a 54-43 win against Wister in the district round and will open the winners’ bracket at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Panama. The winner advances to the regional championship game at 8 p.m. Monday against the winner between Haworth and Silo.
The Diggers took wins of 41-37 and 51-46 this year against Hartshorne, which also handed Wilburton a 52-51 loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.