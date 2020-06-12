Boys and Girls Club committed to helping area youth amid coronavirus

The Boys and Girls Club of McAlester has had to adapt to changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic, but it remains committed to helping as many area children as possible.
Chief Professional Officer Terry Green said that despite a momentary closing during the start of the pandemic, the Club is happy to have kids back in the building.
"We’ve got...arts and crafts, science and nature, physical fitness, making volcanoes and lava lamps, dodgeball, whiffle ball, frisbee,” Green said. "You name it, we got it.”
Green said the club is holding summer camps Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but with a more limited number of participants than usual.
During a normal summer, Green said the Boys and Girls Club normally sees 160-200 kids during the summer. But because of coronavirus concerns, that number is now around 60.
"We’ve only been able to take a limited amount of kids,” Green said. “It kind of shut us down on space.”
Green said they are using multiple health and safety measures to help prevent possible contact and spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, activities that can incorporate social distancing are encouraged, and size of groups are recommended to be kept trimmed.
The Boys and Girls Club are using some of these measures, such as social distancing. Green said they are also keeping the kids grouped into groups of 12, and the same kids stay in those same groupings throughout the day. All staff members
Other measures include constant sanitation. Green said they have hired a cleaning crew whose job is to clean and sanitize each room after each use.
"They go from one room to another,” Green said. "Once a group leaves a room, we’ve got a crew that sanitizes the room.”
Green said he and his staff have been hard at work making sure kids have a fun and safe environment in which to learn and play. He said it was hard when the Boys and Girls Club canceled the spring baseball and softball seasons, which had approximately 1,000 participants signed up to play.
"I think that was a hard decision that the board had to make, but I think it was the right decision,” Green said.
And although they’re only able to keep a small number of kids currently, Green said they’re still hard at work trying to add to the total number allowed. He also said that while it was still too far out to make a decision about fall activities, he felt things were looking fairly positive.
"I’ve been watching the news, and it’s a lot of new cases popping up,” Green said. "We’re going to keep an eye on it and see how many kids we can get enrolled and hopefully we’ll be able to play soccer and football in the fall. It’s looking pretty good right now.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.