EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first part of a series about McAlester graduates on the Oklahoma State University pom team.
While all of the Oklahoma State University pom squad is clad in orange and black on game days, there are a few of them that still bleed black and gold.
McAlester High School graduates Maddie Carr, Halee Simpson, Kaylee Light, Alizabeth Wallace, Carlye Kennedy, and Kamri Light spoke with the News-Capital about their dancing origins, what it’s like to have teammates from the same hometown, and their favorite part about the game day experience.
The following is the first part in a series of oral histories from an interview with those pom team members via a Zoom conference call with sports editor Derek Hatridge:
CARR: I previously danced for 15 years at Pam’s. We all wanted to mention that she’s a big part of why we made this team. She’s the one that taught us everything we know, and we were all on McAlester varsity pom…A lot of people ask me “was it intimidating?" because the try outs were all online this year. Normally, you do it in person. We all tried out together, and so we were all watching each other basically. A lot of people asked was it intimidating having the other girls watch you...and it wasn’t. It made me want to dance my best and it made me push harder…I appreciate all of (the McAlester girls) being there and pushing me.”
SIMPSON: I danced at Pam’s for 16 years, and being a senior, it was so cool the last four years getting to see all of (the McAlester girls) get on the team too, and pushing them and helping them do better. It’s all cool because, coming from McAlester, we not only took dance together — usually in big cities you have your dance friends, your school friends, your church friends — but…we’re together all the time. We’re more like family than friends. We kind of did every activity together growing up, so they’re more like sisters than friends.
KAYLEE LIGHT: I’ve been dancing at Pam’s for 14 years, and I grew up with all of them. And both of my sisters are on OSU pom, so that actually encouraged me to do better and want to be on the team.
WALLACE: I also danced at Pam’s, I think for 13 years. I had a later start than them. My older sister actually didn’t go to OSU, so I wanted to go to another school where she went. I ended up not making pom there, so it was kind of a quick decision to try out for OSU, like the day after I didn’t make the other team. And I made it, and I’m really glad that I did, because I get to continue dancing with all the girls I grew up with.
KENNEDY: I started dancing at Pam’s when I was three years old. I think even Kamri was in my first dance class, so we’ve literally been dancing together since that age. When I tried out for pom, (there were only two McAlester girls). There wasn’t as many of us on there as first, but it was really cool to see, as the years go, more and more from our hometown made the team and we’d all be dancing together again — just like we did so many years growing up.
KAMRI LIGHT: I’ve been dancing for only seven years. I quit for a long time. My senior year in high school — I did cheer in the past — my senior year, my sister was like “why don’t you be on pom, and then you can be on the team with me if you end up making it?” I was like, “that’s kind of crazy because I haven’t danced in so long.” But I was like “Okay, I’ll do it,” and so my older sister was a junior on the Pom squad when I was a senior in high school. So that whole year, she came down and drive from Stillwater to help me out, because I had to learn a bunch because I wasn’t in dance for so long. That whole year, she really pushed me and helped me do whatever I could to make the team, and it was really crazy. Pam was also a really big help. She’s was like “you can do it. Just do it, try it.” She was so happy I was back…It’s just so crazy that so many people from one town can make a team. And it’s so awesome because we can all be together again, and our families get together every game day and we eat after while we’re all in our uniforms. It’s crazy, but it’s really awesome though.
HATRIDGE: So how many total (dancers) are on the team?
KENNEDY: Normally, there’s about 20. But this year, she decided to take a larger team.
HATRIDGE: What are each of y’all’s favorite part of (pom)?
CARR: So far, just being together during practices. Obviously, every single one of us have been to OSU games before we were in college, and so it was looking at (the Pom team) and you’re like “ooh, I want to be that one day. And that will be OUR OSU pom girls.” So for me…now that is (me). So during practices, I’m learning what they do out on the field…just putting it out there, like the whole stadium is going to watch, that’s pretty cool.
SIMPSON: My favorite part is game day, just because you work so hard during the week — like 10 hours a week. And then you get to just be out there and it’s so cool. It’s different than high school.
KAYLEE LIGHT: I’m excited to do that because I’ve watched all my sisters do that every year at every football game. But my favorite part is practices, because it just feels real when you practice, like “I’m actually on the team.” It’s fun to all be together and dance again.
WALLACE: I would say my favorite part would be game days — whether it’s wrestling, basketball, football — all have a really great atmosphere that Cowboys fans bring, it’s really amazing. It’s always really fun, and everyone’s always involved. They’re loyal and true, and the atmosphere of the game is really great.
KENNEDY: My favorite part is also game days. We’re basically going all year round…so we always have something to look forward to. We never really have an offseason, so we are super busy. But even within certain games in different sports, I have favorite songs. When that song comes on, I’m like “oh, this is my favorite part because Garth Brooks is playing!” Little things like that, it’s just…hard work pays off.
KAMRI LIGHT: My favorite is game days for sure. Even the first game day every year is crazy. It is never the same, it always feels different. With everybody in the stands, and you’re down on the field…and it’s really crazy. And we spend so many practices working for it. When you’re at practice, so many people are dreading (it), but our practices, we know we’re about to be in front of all these people and doing what we love to do.
SIMPSON: Another part about being on pom is all the little girls look up to us. That’s my favorite part actually. I babysit a girl every summer, and she came to one of the games last year. She was just in awe watching us, and then after games, little girls come up to us asking to take pictures and they think you’re a celebrity. It’s just so fun to see them and know one day that they might be there too.
KAMRI LIGHT: It’s very rewarding to be on the team.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.