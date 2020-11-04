EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second part of a series about McAlester graduates on the Oklahoma State University pom team.
Six McAlester graduates now on the Oklahoma State University pom squad say they hope to set examples for girls.
McAlester High School graduates Maddie Carr, Halee Simpson, Kaylee Light, Alizabeth Wallace, Carlye Kennedy, and Kamri Light spoke with the News-Capital about their experiences becoming role models and what that means to them personally.
The following is the second part in a series of oral histories from an interview with those pom team members via a Zoom conference call with sports editor Derek Hatridge:
HATRIDGE: You talked about about “that could be me one day” and now it is, and you’re inspiring a whole new generation. What does that mean to you?
CARR: (One day) Halee posted a picture with a little girl and gave her her poms. And that’s not me, but knowing that this is my team, and Halee is one of my closest friends, that makes me happy for her. Not only is it a good feeling to have little girls look up to you, but it’s not just about us. We’re still one team, representing OSU pom. So…taking a picture with a little girl like that is good for all of us. My little sister is in high school, and she looks up to us and wants to be on the team. I hope it all goes well for her, but it’s also all the little girls in our town…are like “oh my gosh, it’s the OSU pom girls.” So, it’s really cool and really rewarding to see little girls that want to be us, because we were those little girls.
SIMPSON: Yeah, just like she said. I have a little sister, she’s 13. And she loves dancing…(before a game) she texted me good luck. She thinks I’m cool, and all her little friends — and they’re not going to think I’m cool forever.
KAYLEE LIGHT: We dance at Pam’s, and it’s from like age 3-18. So you dance for years together over and over again, and you get close to them. So when it was time for my tryout, I had all these little girls texting me telling me good luck and that they knew I could make it. It was really sweet and adorable.
WALLACE: I know that whenever I was younger, we had a class where it was all age groups. It was just for like skills and technique, and I was looking up to the high schoolers because they were so much better than me. It helped me push to be more like them, and once they all graduated, I saw they were all making different college teams. It was really cool to see that, and knowing that I can do that one day. Now that I’m here, it’s really nice to have (little girls) really look up to us now…Now I get to be the one they look up to like those girls were for me.
KENNEDY: I just think it’s crazy that we can put on a sparkly orange uniform, and it means a world of a difference to a little girl. Walking down the street in my outfit, and then we put on the sparkles, and they’re just amazed. It may seem like the littlest things sometimes, but no. It’s the biggest thing and a rewarding accomplishment. It really is just rewarding, and same as Halee…(little girls back home) that we danced with sending flowers and telling me good luck at tryouts, all the sweet messages, and even all their parents…it meant a lot to us.
KAYBRI LIGHT: I was getting ready the other day for a video we had to do on the field, so I was in my uniform. I walked out of the bathroom, and (this girl) was like “you are so pretty!” And I was like, “oh my gosh, you’re so cute.” But it really is crazy how these girls think we’re the biggest, I don’t know, biggest deal to them. Like Carlye was saying, that is what we are and we have to keep up with that, even off the field. We have to know they’re looking up to us (because) we’re on the team. I just love how OSU pom is an inspiration to other people and it’s just awesome.
