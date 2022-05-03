Belt signs with Southeastern fishing team

Submitted photoPictured are Lloyd & Kelli Belt, Micah Belt, Noah Belt, Coach Brad Tolbert, Team Pres. Brayden Douthit

Kiowa's Micah Belt signed a commitment letter to join the Southeastern Oklahoma State University Bass Fishing Team.

He joins his older brother and fellow team member Noah Belt and signed during a ceremony beside his parents Kelli And Lloyd Belt. Coach Tolbert, Team President Brayden Douthit also joined the ceremony.

