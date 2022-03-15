Jennifer Bass remembers the moment like it was yesterday.
She and her mother, Debbie Williams, wrapped their arms around each other and celebrated as McAlester won the 1992 Class 4A state championship.
“It is the best feeling,” she said. “And I have said since then that everyone should get to experience it, and it’s just not fair that not everyone gets that feeling.”
Bass said the memories from that season were all happy, and she likened the team's journey to that of the 2022 champion Lady Buffs.
“We had a lot of fun. Of course, winning helps that,” Bass said. “We just had a good group of girls, kind of like this group...We had a lot of threats and just had a lot of fun.”
Bass grew up in the game of basketball, so it was natural for her to play the sport. Both of her parents were coaches, and they would spend their spring break every year at the Big House in Oklahoma City watching championship basketball.
“Seeing all those people get those gold balls year after year after year, you think ‘I want to do that,’” she said. “So I was just really lucky that we got to experience it, because it was definitely one of those once in a lifetime feelings.”
Bass also got to win her championship alongside her mother, who was an assistant coach for the Lady Buffs. She said having that connection to the game made the win even more special.
“It was really neat,” she said. “That’s all my dad ever did, he was a boys coach for 39 years and he never got to win one…my mom’s competitive and she definitely played a part. She’s a motivator and a cheerleader, and it was really pretty neat having her there.”
All those memories came flooding back to Bass on Saturday as she watched her alma mater repeat history once again. She said she was proud of the way the Lady Buffs fought through adversity and stuck to their game plan, and had a message that she wanted to pass along to her fellow state champions.
“I would just want to tell them ‘be so proud of yourself!’ It’s hard. And I even coached for two years as an assistant coach in Edmond, and it is just so hard (to win) and so few people ever get to experience it,” Bass said. “Just be so super proud of yourself. For the upperclassmen, keep supporting your girls. And for the underclassmen, keep working hard. It just shows that hard work really does pay off."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
