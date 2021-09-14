BASEBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Stuart takes weekend tournament wins

The Hornets got it done from the power of their bats.
Stuart faced off with Preston in tournament action over the weekend, with the Hornets take the win 9-3.
The Pirates struck first in the bottom of the second inning, as they scored three runs to take the early lead.
But the Hornets quickly found an answer their next time at the plate.
Michael Bolte drilled an RBI double in the top of third inning, followed by an RBI single from Zayne Clark. Clark would then take advantage of a passed ball to score safely, as would Travis Grinnell during the next at bat — giving the Hornets a 5-3 lead.
The scoring would continue for Stuart in the top of the fourth inning, as Drevon Colbert hit an RBI ground ball single. Later, Grinnell would score both Colbert and Clark on a hard hit double to left to extend the Hornet lead.
Stuart would add one more run in the top of the sixth inning, paving the way for the win.
Colbert led the way with three hits and two runs scored, with Connor Clayton and Clark also adding in two runs. Bolte and Grinnell finished with two RBIs each.
Clayton completed the game on the mound, striking out seven in his appearance.
After games against Oktaha and Varnum to lead off the week, Stuart will next travel to face off against Stonewall on Thursday and Indianola on Friday.
Here is a list of local baseball scores from 9/7-9/13:
SEPTEMBER 7
Oktaha 13, Crowder 5
McCurtain 14, Haileyville/Pittsburg 8
Cameron 8, Indianola 7
SEPTEMBER 9
Crowder 7, Moss 6
Clayton/Moyers 7, Haileyville/Pittsburg 6
Ripley 9, Kiowa 1
Stuart 13, Coleman/Victory Life 1
SEPTEMBER 10
Preston 4, Crowder 3
Battiest 15, Haileyville/Pittsburg 1
Kiowa 11, Coleman/Victory Life 3
Stuart 6, Ripley 5
SEPTEMBER 11
Crowder 6, Ripley 4
Moss 8, Kiowa 0
Stuart 9, Preston 3
SEPTEMBER 13
Wister 15, Crowder 4
New Lima 12, Kiowa 4
Oktaha 16, Stuart 3
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
