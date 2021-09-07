BASEBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Locals score multitude of runs in victorious matchups

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoThe Hornets recorded a couple of big wins behind offensive powerhouse days at the plate.

Fall baseball continued in full swing in the last week, with multiple area teams notching wins.

Haileyville/Pittsburg saw a pair of victories over Cameron, while Crowder took a win over fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Kiowa.

Stuart participated in tournament play in Preston, recording a multitude of runs in wins over Santa Fe South and Paden.

Here is a list of local baseball scores from 8/31-9/6:

AUGUST 31

Tushka 11, Crowder 8

Haileyville/Pittsburg 9, Cameron 7

Haileyville/Pittsburg 11, Cameron 10

SEPTEMBER 2

Caney 11, Crowder 1

Moss 14, Haileyville/Pittsburg 5

Indianola 13, Macomb 0

Rock Creek 4, Kiowa 2

Stuart 22, Paden 1

SEPTEMBER 3

Crowder 11, Kiowa 1

Moss 9, Indianola 1

Stuart 13, Sante Fe South 5

Stuart 10, New Lima 0

SEPTEMBER 6

Byng 9, Stuart 1

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

