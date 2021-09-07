BASEBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Locals score multitude of runs in victorious matchups

Fall baseball continued in full swing in the last week, with multiple area teams notching wins.
Haileyville/Pittsburg saw a pair of victories over Cameron, while Crowder took a win over fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Kiowa.
Stuart participated in tournament play in Preston, recording a multitude of runs in wins over Santa Fe South and Paden.
Here is a list of local baseball scores from 8/31-9/6:
AUGUST 31
Tushka 11, Crowder 8
Haileyville/Pittsburg 9, Cameron 7
Haileyville/Pittsburg 11, Cameron 10
SEPTEMBER 2
Caney 11, Crowder 1
Moss 14, Haileyville/Pittsburg 5
Indianola 13, Macomb 0
Rock Creek 4, Kiowa 2
Stuart 22, Paden 1
SEPTEMBER 3
Crowder 11, Kiowa 1
Moss 9, Indianola 1
Stuart 13, Sante Fe South 5
Stuart 10, New Lima 0
SEPTEMBER 6
Byng 9, Stuart 1
