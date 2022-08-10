BASEBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Hornets take down two teams in start of season

The Hornets have hit the ground running.
Stuart faced off against two teams on Tuesday, taking wins of 5-2 over Buffalo Valley and 5-0 over Vanoss.
In the first game, the Buffs got on the board in the opening frame to take an early lead. But in the bottom of the inning and with the bases loaded, back-to-back hit-by-pitches for Zack Luker and Kason Hull resulted in Stuart taking the lead.
It would be a defensive test of wills the next few innings, with neither team making any sort of ground. But in the top of the sixth inning, a sacrifice fly would for Buffalo Valley would tie up the game at 2-2.
But in the bottom of the same inning, the Stuart bats got hot.
Trenton Wimberly led off the inning with a walk, and would later score on a wild pitch to reclaim the lead for the Hornets. Next, Austin Mayer singled to right field, scoring another run.
Easton Myskey later scored on a wild pitch as well, with Mayer quickly following suit to give the Hornets the 6-2 lead after six innings and seal away the win.
In the second game against Vanoss, steadfast defense held both teams scoreless through the first inning. But in the bottom of the second, Stuart opened the offensive floodgates.
Luker got on the bags with a double to left field to start off the frame. Cody Cook then put a ball into play that would result in the opening score for the Hornets. Wimberly followed that up with an RBI single to score Cook.
Nolan Stewart next hit a high-flying ball to left field, resulting in an RBI double. Myskey added in an RBI ground-ball single, followed by Keaton Crenshaw with an RBI double to close out the game and solidify the 5-0 win.
Next up for the Hornets, they’ll host Wright City on Thursday before battling against fellow Pitt 8 team Kiowa on Friday.
Here is a list of local fall baseball scores from 8/8-8/9:
AUGUST 8
Stuart 5, Buffalo Valley 2
AUGUST 9
Stuart 5, Vanoss 0
Kiowa 1, Moss 0
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
