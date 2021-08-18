BASEBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Colbert homers in walk-off win for Hornets

The Hornets defended their home field in dramatic fashion.
Stuart faced off against Preston on Monday, with the Hornets taking the thrilling 5-4 win behind a Drevon Colbert walk-off home run.
After the Hornets put themselves on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning, the Pirates responded with a run in each of the second, third, and fourth innings to take the lead.
Stuart would notch two more runs in the bottom of the seventh — thanks to an RBI single from Travis Grinnell, as well as a stolen base score from Zayne Clark.
That set the stage for the nail-biting finish, as the Hornets entered the extra eighth inning tied 3-3 with Preston. The Pirates struck with a run in the top of the inning, putting the pressure on the Stuart bats.
With two outs, Connor Clayton hit a double into center field — putting himself in scoring position as Colbert stepped up to the plate.
That’s when the sophomore slugger rocketed a ball over the left field fence, scoring two and leading to the walk-off victory for the Hornets.
Clayton and Colbert both finished the day 2-4 from the plate, followed by Grinnell and Michael Bolte both going 2-3.
Clayton and Clark used a combined effort on the mound to record five combined strikeouts on the outing.
Here is a list of local baseball scores from 8/10-8/16:
AUGUST 10
Red Oak 10, Stuart 0
Kiowa 16, McCurtain 12
Clayton/Moyers 16, Haileyville/Pittsburg 0
AUGUST 12
Buffalo Valley 15, Crowder 13
Haileyville/Pittsburg 15, Achille 0
Kiowa 7, Stonewall 2
AUGUST 13
Crowder 8, Cameron 3
Tupelo 13, Kiowa 3
New Lima 10, Haileyville/Pittsburg 2
AUGUST 14
Leflore 4, Crowder 2
Haileyville/Pittsburg 6, Stringtown 4
Haileyville/Pittsburg 2, Turner 1
AUGUST 16
Stuart 5, Preston 4 (extra innings)
Haileyville/Pittsburg 18, Schulter 0
Smithville 16, Kiowa 8
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.