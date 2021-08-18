BASEBALL MIDWEEK UPDATE: Colbert homers in walk-off win for Hornets

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoStuart's Drevon Colbert provided the Hornets with the dramatic come-from-behind win over Preston on Monday with a walk-off home run in extra innings.

The Hornets defended their home field in dramatic fashion.

Stuart faced off against Preston on Monday, with the Hornets taking the thrilling 5-4 win behind a Drevon Colbert walk-off home run.

After the Hornets put themselves on the board first in the bottom of the opening inning, the Pirates responded with a run in each of the second, third, and fourth innings to take the lead.

Stuart would notch two more runs in the bottom of the seventh — thanks to an RBI single from Travis Grinnell, as well as a stolen base score from Zayne Clark.

That set the stage for the nail-biting finish, as the Hornets entered the extra eighth inning tied 3-3 with Preston. The Pirates struck with a run in the top of the inning, putting the pressure on the Stuart bats.

With two outs, Connor Clayton hit a double into center field — putting himself in scoring position as Colbert stepped up to the plate.

That’s when the sophomore slugger rocketed a ball over the left field fence, scoring two and leading to the walk-off victory for the Hornets.

Clayton and Colbert both finished the day 2-4 from the plate, followed by Grinnell and Michael Bolte both going 2-3.

Clayton and Clark used a combined effort on the mound to record five combined strikeouts on the outing.

Here is a list of local baseball scores from 8/10-8/16:

AUGUST 10

Red Oak 10, Stuart 0

Kiowa 16, McCurtain 12

Clayton/Moyers 16, Haileyville/Pittsburg 0

AUGUST 12

Buffalo Valley 15, Crowder 13

Haileyville/Pittsburg 15, Achille 0

Kiowa 7, Stonewall 2

AUGUST 13

Crowder 8, Cameron 3

Tupelo 13, Kiowa 3

New Lima 10, Haileyville/Pittsburg 2

AUGUST 14

Leflore 4, Crowder 2

Haileyville/Pittsburg 6, Stringtown 4

Haileyville/Pittsburg 2, Turner 1

AUGUST 16

Stuart 5, Preston 4 (extra innings)

Haileyville/Pittsburg 18, Schulter 0

Smithville 16, Kiowa 8

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

