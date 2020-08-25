Area softball teams named to first OSSAA rankings

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released it’s first poll of the season for fast-pitch softball, with several locals making the list.
In Class A, the Stuart Lady Hornets come in at No. 14 with a recored of 8-5. After completing the second day of the Pitt 8 Festival, the Lady Hornets will host Roff on Thursday before traveling to compete in the Leflore Festival on Saturday.
In Class B, the Kiowa Cowgirls premiere atop the rankings at No. 1. The Cowgirls have a record of 9-1, and after finishing up the second day of the Pitt 8 Festival, they will host No. 5 Moss (14-1) on Thursday.
Fellow Pitt 8 member Pittsburg also debuts in the top 10, with the 9-3 Lady Panthers coming in at No. 7. After their second day of softball at the Pitt 8 Festival, Pittsburg will take on No. 4 Whitesboro on Friday.
Here is the complete rankings for Class A and B fast-pitch teams:
First place votes are in ().
CLASS A
1 Binger-Oney (35)
2 Morrison (23)
3 Fairland (9)
4 Ripley (3)
5 Caddo
6 Mooreland
7 Sterling
7 Woodland
9 Tushka (2)
10 Shattuck (1)
11 Gore
12 Velma-Alma (1)
13 Pioneer-Pleasant
14 Stuart
15 Canute
16 Vanoss
17 Hydro-Eakly
18 Ringwood
19 Cov.-Douglas
20 Rattan
Class B
1 Kiowa (22)
2 Leedey (5)
3 Hammon (6)
4 Whitesboro (8)
5 Moss (6)
6 Red Oak (2)
7 Pittsburg
8 Kremlin-Hills. (2)
9 Cyril
10 Varnum
11 Leflore
12 Arnett
13 Grandfield
14 Turner
15 Roff
16 Maud
17 Lookeba-Sickles
18 Caney
19 Geary
20 Maysville
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.