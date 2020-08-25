Area softball teams named to first OSSAA rankings

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoKiowa teammates gather for a pre-inning ritual during a recent softball game. The Cowgirls premiered at No. 1 in the first OSSAA poll of the season.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has released it’s first poll of the season for fast-pitch softball, with several locals making the list.

In Class A, the Stuart Lady Hornets come in at No. 14 with a recored of 8-5. After completing the second day of the Pitt 8 Festival, the Lady Hornets will host Roff on Thursday before traveling to compete in the Leflore Festival on Saturday.

In Class B, the Kiowa Cowgirls premiere atop the rankings at No. 1. The Cowgirls have a record of 9-1, and after finishing up the second day of the Pitt 8 Festival, they will host No. 5 Moss (14-1) on Thursday.

Fellow Pitt 8 member Pittsburg also debuts in the top 10, with the 9-3 Lady Panthers coming in at No. 7. After their second day of softball at the Pitt 8 Festival, Pittsburg will take on No. 4 Whitesboro on Friday.

Here is the complete rankings for Class A and B fast-pitch teams:

First place votes are in ().

CLASS A

1 Binger-Oney (35)

2 Morrison (23)

3 Fairland (9)

4 Ripley (3)

5 Caddo

6 Mooreland

7 Sterling

7 Woodland

9 Tushka (2)

10 Shattuck (1)

11 Gore

12 Velma-Alma (1)

13 Pioneer-Pleasant

14 Stuart

15 Canute

16 Vanoss

17 Hydro-Eakly

18 Ringwood

19 Cov.-Douglas

20 Rattan

Class B

1 Kiowa (22)

2 Leedey (5)

3 Hammon (6)

4 Whitesboro (8)

5 Moss (6)

6 Red Oak (2)

7 Pittsburg

8 Kremlin-Hills. (2)

9 Cyril

10 Varnum

11 Leflore

12 Arnett

13 Grandfield

14 Turner

15 Roff

16 Maud

17 Lookeba-Sickles

18 Caney

19 Geary

20 Maysville

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

