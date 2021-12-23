Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has added girls wrestling as its own category.
1 How many girls participate in wrestling?
According to the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee, more than 22,000 female wrestlers competed in the 2018-2019 season, with the OSSAA reporting 87 female wrestlers in 2019.
2 Does Oklahoma have a girls wrestling championship?
Oklahoma held its first unofficial girls state championship in 2020. The OSSAA officially sanctioned girls wrestling, holding the first state championship event in 2021. Broken Arrow won the top prize as a team, followed by Jay as runner-up.
3 What are girls wrestling weight classes?
Girls wrestling weight classes are 100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, and 235 lbs. These are the classes wrestlers must compete in during tournaments and dual meets.
4 Can girls still wrestle with the boys team?
During the OSSAA transition period, girls will have the option of participating on either the boys or girls team during the regular season. However, girls wrestlers must participate in girls postseason events. If a tournament or dual meet consists of separate divisions, girls must choose either the boys or girls side only to compete in for that event. Additionally, schools can choose to have a separate boys and girls practice, or the two may have a combined practice.
5 How does girls wrestling factor into postseason play?
All girls wrestlers will be considered in the same class. Girls-only regular season events will be considered for seeding purposes at the regional tournament and will count toward the individual's 26-point season limitation.
The OSSAA will host two Girls' Regional Qualifiers on Feb. 14-15, 2022. One will be held on the east side of the state with the other on the west. The top five qualifiers in each weight class will advance to the State Tournament — scheduled for Feb. 25-26 at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
