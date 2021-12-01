The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and the University of Central Oklahoma released fan policies ahead of the OSSAA football state championship contests to be held this week.
1 Can fans bring a bag to the game?
Bags are permitted, however UCO has adopted a clear bag policy. Only clear plastic, vinyl, or PVS bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" will be permitted. Diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be admitted, as well as a non transparent clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5". Large purses and backpacks will not be allowed.
2 Will fans be able to tailgate prior to the game?
Tailgating is permitted in the lots adjacent to the stadium. Fans are encouraged to use tents no larger than 10' x 10', and they are asked to take them down prior to entering the stadium. Grills are allowed, but must be placed on a level paved surface no less than 20 feet from temporary structures such as tents. Grills with open flames are not permitted.
No alcohol is permitted at the Championships, and glass containers are prohibited.
3 Can fans bring signs, banners, or noisemakers?
Signs and banners with non-antagonistic language may be displayed on your side of the field. Fans are asked to limit the size of their banners and signs to no larger than 24" x 36". However, a run-through sign or inflatable entries are permitted.
Noisemakers are allowed at all OSSAA outside events, unless the lead officials deem the noise conflicts with play on the field.
4 Will there be a student section?
Student sections will be designated as the seating directly adjacent to your band's assigned seating area. Schools are asked that an official school administrator be present with their respective student sections.
5 Will fans be allowed on the field?
Fans will be granted field access following the conclusion of the game. A designated trophy presentation and timed celebration period will be allotted, but fans are asked to clear the stadium within 30 minutes after the game has ended.
