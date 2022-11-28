5 THINGS TO KNOW: OSSAA Class 5A State Championship

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State football championship is this week, and has released information for fans ahead of the big game.
1. When is the 5A championship?
The OSSAA Class 5A State Championship will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, between the McAlester Buffaloes and the Carl Albert Titans.
2. Where is the championship game?
The game will be held at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond. The address is 100 University Drive, Edmond, OK 73034.
3. Where can I get tickets?
Tickets are available now at OSSAA.com through GoFan. Prices are $11.50 per ticket after fees. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $13 on the day of the game beginning at 11:30 a.m.
4. What are the game day policies?
Chad Richison Stadium has a clear bag policy, in which only clear bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" and handbags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" are allowed. Bags necessary for medical equipment will be searched, as well as diaper bags that must be accompanying an age-appropriate child. Blankets are permitted, but subject to inspection.
Banners and signs are permitted, but must be no larger than 24" x 36" and feature no crude or vulgar language. Noisemakers are also permitted.
McAlester is the home team, and fans will sit on the west side (press box side) of the stadium. Seating on the south berm is also permitted.
5. Will there be a sendoff?
McAlester fans can participate in a championship sendoff at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. Fans are asked to line Carl Albert Parkway from A Street to West Street, and may bring signs, banners, and make noise as they cheer on the Buffs' to Edmond.
