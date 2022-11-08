5 THINGS TO KNOW: McAlester Black and Gold Duals

McAlester wrestling will host its annual intrasquad exhibition dual on Thursday inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium, while also raising donations for the program's upcoming season.
1. Where and when is the dual?
The Black and Gold Dual is Thursday, Nov. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
2. Who will be participating?
All McAlester boys and girls wrestlers from elementary to junior high and high school will take to the mat.
3. What is the cost, and how can I donate?
The price of entry is a donation in the form of cash, unopened cases of water, new towels, unopened laundry detergent, Subway gift cards, or Walmart gift cards. There will also be a fire pit raffle and a silent auction.
4. How will the donations be used?
All donations and proceeds will go to the McAlester Takedown Club to help with the cost of food, travel, and lodging for wrestlers.
5. When does the season start?
Preseason tournaments and exhibitions are underway throughout the month of November. McAlester will open the season Dec. 2-3 in the Glenpool Lady Warrior Classic for girls, while the boys will face the field at the Okmulgee Bulldog Classic. First home dual will be Dec. 6 against Ada at Hook Eales Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.