5 THINGS TO KNOW: McAlester basketball Black and Gold Night

McAlester basketball is having a season tip-off Black and Gold Night celebration, featuring the 2022-2023 Buffs and Lady Buffs.
1. When and where is Black and Gold Night?
Black and Gold Night is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
2. How much is admission?
The price of admission is $2 for adults, while kids get in free.
3. What events will take place?
There will be a 2022 State Championship banner presentation for the Lady Buffs, who were crowned the 5A State Champs last season. McAlester spirit performances will take place, as well as inter-squad scrimmages with the Buffs and Lady Buffs. There will also be a three-point shooting contest for both boys and girls, as well as a three-point contest between the winners.
4. Are there any giveaways?
There will be a raffle giveaway, as well as a half-court shot to win opportunity.
5. When does the McAlester basketball season begin?
The Buffs and Lady Buffs will begin their 2022-2023 season on Nov. 29 on the road at Hugo, with the first home game to take place Dec. 6 against Broken Bow.
