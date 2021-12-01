The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and the University of Central Oklahoma released information for fans ahead of the OSSAA football state championship contests to be held this week.
1 Where will the games be held?
All Class 6A-3A games will take place at UCO's Chad Richison Stadium, located at 100 University Dr. in Edmond. Parking is available in multiple designated lots adjacent to the stadium.
2 Where can I purchase tickets?
Tickets can be purchased online at OSSAA.com for a price of $11.50, or they can be purchased on the day of the game at the gate for $13. Valid OSSAA passes will be admitted with a photo ID.
3 When will the Class 5A championship take place?
The 5A title game between McAlester and Collinsville is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4 with a kickoff time of 7 p.m. The Buffs will be the home team, and McAlester fans will sit in the west side stands on the same side as the press box. Seating will also be available on the grass berm on the south oval of the stadium. Fans may bring blankets to sit in the grass.
4 When will the gates open?
Gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff. The ticket office will open at this time as well.
5 What security will be at the games?
Metal detectors and safety screenings will occur for all fans upon entry. Be aware of prohibited items, and fans are asked to arrive in plenty of time to allow for the safety and security screenings. If a fan sees something of concern, they are asked to contact UCO's University Police at 405-974-2345.
