The shot clock in high school basketball has sparked much debate and is growing in popularity around the United States. The National Federation of State High School Associations and the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association have publicly discussed the matter in the past year.
1 Does the NFHS have rules for a high school shot clock?
The NFHS permitted its member associations to implement a 35-second shot clock in their states if they choose to do so on May 12, 2021. However, a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved. But if an association should decide to implement the shot clock, it would take effect in the 2022-2023 season.
2 How would a high school shot clock operate?
Rule 2-14 states that each state association may adopt a shot clock beginning in the 2022-2023 season. Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device such as a stop watch in case of shot clock malfunction. The guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot-clock period in with the error occurred and officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.
3 How many states currently use a high school shot clock?
Arkansas, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dekota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Washington, and the District of Columbia all currently or have voted to implement the use of shot clocks in high school basketball.
4 How much does a shot clock cost?
Costs can range from $2,000 to $3,000 if a school has a compatible scoreboard. This cost does not include instillation or other expenses such as paying a shot clock operator.
5 Will the OSSAA implement a shot clock?
Currently, the OSSAA has not voted to implement a shot clock in the 2022-2023 season. Assistant director David Glover in an interview with The Oklahoman has said the subject is trickier than it initially seems
"I very much have mixed emotions about it," Glover said. "Maybe it's good for 6A but not for Class B. I don't think there's a good answer for it."
