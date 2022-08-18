5 THINGS TO KNOW: Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase

McAlester football will be hitting the highway to take part in the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase in Shreveport, La., on Sept. 3.
1. What is the Battle on the Border?
The Battle on the Border is a high school football showcase held in Shreveport, La., and orchestrated by the City of Shreveport and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It has featured many high school teams over the years from Louisana, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, and Oklahoma. This year's contest will feature McAlester taking on Scotlandville (La.), as well as Denton (Texas) Ryan vs. Bryant (Ark.), Cedar Creek (La.) vs. Glenbrook (La.), and Huntington (La.) vs. Mansfield (La.).
2. Where is the Battle on the Border held?
The Battle on the Border is held at Independence Stadium, home of the Independence Bowl in NCAA postseason play. The stadium is located at 3301 Pershing Boulevard in Shreveport.
3. How can I get tickets?
Buffs fans looking to secure their tickets can contact McAlester cheer at 918-558-4759, pom at 918-558-7910, or band at 918-558-0295 for purchase. Ticket prices are set at $10 each, and all money sales will go to the school organizations and to help cover travel costs for the event. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, Aug. 25.
4. When is kickoff?
The Battle on the Border is a two-day showcase Sept. 2-3. McAlester will play on Saturday, Sept. 3, and kickoff the day at 11 a.m. "It'll be like a college gameday type of feel," Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said.
5. Where will Buffs fans be sitting?
McAlester has been designated as the home team for their contest, and will wear their dark uniforms. Buffs fans will occupy the west side of the stadium, which is designated as the home side.
