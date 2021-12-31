2021 Year in Review: State championships, history rewritten, and memories made

Many memorable moments made up the year 2021 in local sports, from state championships and appearances, to college signings, and history written in real time.
Here is a look back at some of the most memorable sports stories of the year.
• McAlester’s historic football season
The Buffs made waves across the state with their work on the gridiron this season. While spending most of the year ranked atop the Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll, McAlester charged out to a program-record 13 wins and advanced to the Class 5A State Championship game for the first time since 2013 — finishing as the state runner-up after a shootout with Collinsville at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
“I just love them. I don’t know what else to say,” coach Forrest Mazey said following the final game. “They gave me everything and their hearts.”
Many Buffs also wrote their names into the McAlester record books, such as Trent Boatright becoming second all-time in career passing yards, and Erik McCarty besting his own school record with 2,009 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns scored.
• Caity Clark kicks her way to McAlester history
McAlester senior Caity Clark left her mark by becoming the first female football player to score points in a game for the Buffs.
The moment came during McAlester’s home opener against Sallisaw on Sept. 3, where Clark drilled three extra-point tries to cement her name in the history books. Clark said she was welcomed by the team with open arms, and she’s honored to be blazing a trial for future generations.
“I don’t know, I would have thought it was really cool when I was little to see a girl playing football. So that’s a really cool part of it,” Clark said. “Just give it a try. You never know if you’re going to like it or not. I had no idea what this was going to be, but I tried it and I liked it. Just don’t be scared to try something new.”
• Teams qualify for state tournaments
2021 saw multiple area teams in different sports make appearances in the state’s top tournaments and competitions.
In basketball, the Kiowa Cowgirls, Crowder Demonettes, Hartshorne Lady Miners, Quinton boys, and Hartshorne girls all qualified for the state tournament in their respective classes. Kiowa and Stuart sent their softball teams to the slow-pitch state tournament, and the Hartshorne Miners represented in the state baseball tournament.
McAlester also sent its pom and cheer squads to their respective state competitions.
That doesn’t count those that sent individuals to state competition, including McAlester sending three in wrestling and girls golf, and multiple individuals in track.
Programs also saw historic finishes, with the Cowgirls finishing with a basketball state runner-up finish, while Trey Howard placed fourth in the 160 weight class for McAlester wrestling.
• Aubrey House named state runner-up
McAlester’s Aubrey House roared back into competition after the previous season’s cancellation due to COVID-19. And she did so in dramatic fashion, finishing as the Class 5A state runner-up — just two strokes behind champion Mikaela Karanja.
The results came down to the wire, and the two shared an embrace and encouraging words after the medals were handed out.
“It was fun,” she said. “I love making these friendships with these girls…the bond just keeps growing and growing.”
And House has big plans for her senior season.
“I’m excited for senior year, for sure,” she said. “Because senior year, I’m going to get first. I have a feeling.”
• McAlester pom wins state championship
The Lady Buffs pitted themselves against the competition during the Oklahoma State Dance Team Director’s Association state competition — and danced their way to the top prize.
McAlester earned state titles in the Class 5A Game Day and state championship, as well has earning runner-up in the large hip-hop competition.
“We practice a lot, but we also share a lot of words of encouragement. We try to keep everyone lifted up, even when it’s tough sometimes,” senior Abbi Cecil has said of the team. “It’s really emotional. Tears will be shed (at competition).”
• McAlester relay team wins gold, breaks record
The Buffs were determined to go home with a gold medal, and did just that during the Class 5A State Track Meet in May.
The boys 4x200-meter relay consisting of Gavin Johnson, Caleb Taylor, Grant Owens, and Erik McCarty bolted out front and never looked back. Johnson roared as he crossed the finish line, knowing the team just secured the gold.
The Buffs recorded a time of 1:28.77 — shattering the previous McAlester record for the event by about four seconds.
Many other Buffs earned medals at the meet, with silver medals in the 4x100-meter boys relay, and the boys 100-meter dash, and a bronze in the boys 4x400-meter relay.
• McAlester soccer makes program history
The Lady Buffs’ years of work and program building culminated in McAlester reaching the soccer postseason for the first time in school history.
McAlester finished the regular season with a 10-5 record, and placed third in its district. The Lady Buffs would then go on to make more history, earning the program’s first playoff victory with a 4-1 shootout win over Collinsville.
The team advanced to the state quarterfinal round, where the magical season would finally come to an end. But as coach Charlotte Moss has said, the work is only just beginning.
“If you gave it your all and you fought your hardest, and you can be proud of your effort,” Moss said. "Of course we want to win, but either way, be proud of the effort you put on the field. When you walk off, you should be proud of what you’ve done.”
• Eastern Lady Mountaineers win conference, earn national tournament bid
The Lady Mountaineers took the women’s junior college basketball world by storm last season, achieving a feat that had not been accomplished in 20 years — winning the Region II Conference and advancing to the NJCAA women’s basketball national tournament.
Eastern coach Al Davis and his squad earned both Region II tournament and regular season crows, and advanced to the NJCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
The Lady Mountaineers would finish the season at 18-5 after falling in a down-to-the-wire battle against Three Rivers Community College in the opening round of the national tournament.
“They work so hard, and I just wanted this for them,” Davis said. "It’s not about me, it’s about them…They’ve stayed together, they’ve worked hard, and I’m so proud of them.”
• Stuart Special Olympics honored
Stuart Public Schools surprised its Special Olympic athletes with a championship ring ceremony in front of the entire school, capping off a dream run for the team.
The Hornets were named as one of the top bowling teams in the state, and were set to compete on the national stage before the season was cut short due to COVID-19. But the administration still wanted to show its support and show the team just how much their community appreciates them.
Five student mentors became partners to the Hornet bowlers. The pairs consisted of Weston Reed and Ryan McNully, Payton Bennett and Dylan Sanford, Natalie Hutchings and Dylan McPhetridge, Skylar Hutchings and Hunter Brown, and Garrett Caywood and Brayden Kerns.
“A couple of them were about to cry,” coach LaDonna Bunch said. “One child...told me ‘we’re making memories.’”
And speaking of memories, then-senior McNully said he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.
“The kids, the memories,” McNully said. “You just can’t take them for granted, every single second of it.”
• Area athletes sign to play college athletics
Local student athletes signed their names on the dotted line, committing their intent to play college athletics after graduation.
More than 20 area athletes held signing day festivities in multiple sports, including three in basketball, eight in softball, two in baseball, two in fishing, one in golf, one in soccer, and five in football.
Colleges chosen range from junior colleges such as Eastern Oklahoma State and Cowley College, to Division I and II programs like University of Arkansas-Monticello, Emporia State, and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
