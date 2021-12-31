2021 Year in Review: State championships, history rewritten, and memories made

McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.