State tournaments, thrilling finishes, championships, a global pandemic, and more took over sports headlines in 2020.
Here is a look back at some of the most memorable sports stories of the year:
• McAlester’s second half comeback against El Reno
The McAlester Buffaloes made waves all season long as they set out on a quest to make a deep run in the playoffs.
On Nov. 27, the Buffs traveled to face off with El Reno in the state quarterfinals. After finding themselves down 35-13 late into the third quarter, the Buffs rallied to score 22 unanswered points — including going 74 yards in 47 seconds to score on the final possession to force overtime.
And with the gift of free football, the Buffs scored and earned a two-point conversion to put themselves ahead. El Reno answered with a score of its own, but McAlester instituted a no-fly zone to bat the tying two-point try out of the end zone to seal the win.
Quarterback Trent Boatright went 18-for-27 passing with 294 yards and a score — with receivers Gavin Johnson and Lleyton Bass combining for 267 yards and a score — while running back Erik McCarty finished with 181 yards and five touchdowns.
• McAlester’s Maddie Merrick makes history
With the growing popularity of wrestling with female wrestlers in the state of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association held coinciding state tournaments — with one for the boys and one for the girls.
Maddie Merrick, who found her passion on the mat in McAlester, told the McAlester News-Capital in a February interview that she was excited to get the chance to compete in Oklahoma’s first girls state tournament.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to have. I’m just kind of excited to get the chance,” she said.
Merrick was drawn to compete in one of the first matches of the day, and in doing so, became the first female wrestler to win a match in Oklahoma’s first all-girls state tournament with a two-minute pin against Union’s Austin Woodside.
Just two short months later, the OSSAA officially sanctioned girls wrestling, and will host two postseasons for both boys and girls grapplers.
• Oklahoma sports shut down as pandemic starts
On March 11, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were moments away from tipoff when Thunder Vice President of Human and Player Performance Donnie Strack ran out onto the floor.
The game — and season — would be postponed, putting Oklahoma City at the epicenter of sports history.
The next day, with the Hartshorne Lady Miners loading the bus to travel across town for their state quarterfinal game, the OSSAA followed suit in postponing the remaining state basketball tournaments.
Days later, the OSSAA voted unanimously to suspend all sports for the remaining academic year.
• OSSAA gives green light on return to sports
After weeks of debate and information gathering from health experts, the OSSAA met to discuss a pathway to allow student-athletes to return to competition.
A plan was formulated and enacted on June 1, marking the first time teams could return to practice since the shutdown in March.
As the summer rolled on and the new academic year approached, OSSAA held one more meeting to determine the status of the upcoming sports seasons — but no vote was needed as the high school sports governing body determined teams could play with special health and safety protocols set into place.
• Teams qualify for state tournaments
2020 saw multiple area teams in different sports make appearances in the state’s top tournaments and competitions.
In basketball, the Kiowa boys and girls, Stuart boys, Quinton boys, and Hartshorne girls all qualified for the state tournament in their respective classes, while Kiowa and Stuart sent their softball teams as well a few months later.
McAlester also sent its pom and cheer squads to their respective state competitions.
That doesn’t count those that sent individuals to state competition, like Canadian with cross country and McAlester with wrestling.
• Stuart buzzer-beater stuns Ft. Cobb
The Stuart Hornets had one of the most exciting finishes to a game as it faced off against Ft. Cobb-Broxton in the Class A state quarterfinals at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.
After jumping out to a 17-11 lead at the half, the Hornets and the Mustangs exploded on offense in the second half, and a late three by Ft. Cobb would force overtime — where the Hornets found themselves down one with only 2.7 seconds remaining.
Jared McIntosh slung a pass from the opposite side of the court to teammate Anthony Waterdown underneath the goal, where he tipped the ball up and in as time expired, advancing Stuart to the state semifinals.
• Black and Gold, baby
When the Kiowa Cowboys started their playoff journey, one of their own set the tone for the rest of the postseason.
Dakota Trammell — a young Cowboy player diagnosed with autism — dyed part of his jet black hair gold to support who he called “his boys.” When asked why he wanted to do such a thing, Dakota had one simple answer.
“Black and gold, baby,” he said, referring to his team’s school colors.
The Cowboys made their way to the state basketball tournament, with the mantra from Dakota being uttered after every win. The season would end in the semifinal round against Garber, but not before the freshman Cowboy got to take the court for his team.
In the games final moments, Dakota took to the floor and threw up a shot. When it didn’t go in, Garber’s Aidan Johnston rebounded the ball and handed it back to Dakota, who this time found the bottom of the net to a roaring crowd inside Jim Norick Arena.
• Quinton breaks playoff win drought
In what could be considered the weirdest season ever due to COVID-19, it instead turned into a history-making season for Quinton football.
Since making the move to eight-man football, Quinton saw itself sitting out from the postseason until new districts could be drawn.
Once they were slotted into a new district, the green and white had high hopes for a playoff berth. Not only did they achieve that goal, but they broke a winless playoff streak of more than 20 years with a 36-13 win over Arkoma in front of their home fans.
The last time Quinton had made a playoff appearance was in 2015, but they had not won a playoff game since Nov. 14, 1997 — where they took a 13-7 win over Davenport.
• McAlester pom wins state championship
The McAlester pom squad spent its fall wowing fans and spectators during game day festivities, and ended out the year being named the best team in the state.
Although COVID-19 forced the 2020 state competition to be virtual, the Lady Buffs weren’t going to be deterred.
They performed and filmed their two routine submissions inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium, and were named Class 5A State Champions just a few short days later — bringing yet another title home to McAlester.
• Local teams win academic state titles
Not only have local teams proved their mettle on the field, but off the field as well.
Three local teams earned academic state championship titles after hitting both the books and the gym.
First, McAlester softball was named the Class 5A Academic State Champion, with a combined 3.9 GPA.
Just two weeks later, it was announced that the Stuart Hornets and Lady Hornets swept the Class 2A Cross Country Academic State Championships, marking the first time both teams have won the award in the same year.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
