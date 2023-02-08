The road to a gold ball starts this week.
Teams across the state will begin their postseason journeys with the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B district tournaments tipping off the high school basketball playoffs.
One local team is prepping for more than just a postseason run — but to defend its title.
The Pittsburg Lady Panthers are the reigning Class B State Champion, and coach Jim Jenson said his team has been zeroing in on the start of postseason play.
“It’s here,” he said. “It’s exciting, and what (my players) are looking forward to now.”
The Lady Panthers are ranked at No. 3 this season, and have already seen many successes. They became back-to-back Pitt 8 Conference Tournament champions, and rounded out the regular season on Monday with a win for a 20-4 overall record.
Jenson said the back half of Pittsburg’s schedule was going to be beneficial for the Lady Panthers, as they would gain quality minutes as they propel themselves into the most important part of the season.
“We’ve got some tough games (to end the season) that ought to keep us focused heading into the playoffs,” he said.
Pittsburg has averaged more than 55 point per game this season, and utilizes a veteran squad of players such as seniors Catyn Graham, Paige Kinsey, Camryn Graham, Keely Couch, and juniors Akiera Hawk and Aspen Duvall.
On the defensive side of the floor, the Lady Panthers have held opponents to an average of just more than 30 points per game.
The Lady Panthers and Panthers will play host in their district tournament, with Soper, Ft. Towson, and Wapanucka descending upon Pittsburg for postseason play — with the top two teams on each side advancing to the next round.
Jenson knows how tough it is defending a state title, and that opposing teams will be gunning to take them off the podium. But the Lady Panthers will be approaching the playoffs with the same mentality, and take each game as it comes.
“Everybody wants to knock us off,” he said. “We’re going to get everybody’s A-game, as we should. So we’ve just got to be prepared and take it one game at a time.”
The OSSAA Class A-B district tournaments are scheduled for Feb. 9-11, with each district’s champion and runner-up advancing to the regional tournament on Feb. 16-18.
Here are the complete district brackets for local Class A-B schools:
GIRLS
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
G1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Allen vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
G1: Gans vs. Indianola, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Red Oak vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 9
G1: Moyers vs. Tupelo, 6 p.m.
G2: Milburn vs. Kiowa, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 9
G1: Pittsburg vs. Soper, 6 p.m.
G2: Ft. Towson vs. Wapanucka, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 9
G1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 9
G1: Stuart vs. Hanna, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
G2: McCurtain vs. Winner G1, 6 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA III
DISTRICT 3 AT ALLEN
Feb. 10
B1: Crowder vs. Quinton, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Allen vs. Winner B1, 7:30& p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT RED OAK
Feb. 10
B1: Gans vs. Indianola, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Red Oak vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
CLASS B
AREA III
DISTRICT 1 AT KIOWA
Feb. 10
B1: Moyers vs. Kiowa, 6 p.m.
B2: Milburn vs. Tupelo, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 3 AT PITTSBURG
Feb. 10
B1: Pittsburg vs. Soper, 6 p.m.
B2: Wapanucka vs. Ft. Towson, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
B3: Winner B1 vs. Winner B2, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 7 AT BUFFALO VALLEY
Feb. 10
B1: Haileyville vs. Eagletown, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Buffalo Valley vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 8 AT STUART
Feb. 10
B1: Hanna vs. McCurtain, 6 p.m.
Feb. 11
B2: Stuart vs. Winner B1, 7:30 p.m. (Both advance to regionals)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.