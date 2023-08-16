Seven area fast-pitch softball teams will be facing off with each other and teams from around southeast Oklahoma as the annual Stuart-Kiowa Tournament gets underway on Thursday.
Hosts Stuart and Kiowa will see Hartshorne, Wilburton, Crowder, Pittsburg, and Savanna join up with Caney, Coalgate, Henryetta, Moss, and more in the nearly 30-game double-elimination tournament.
Games will be split between Kiowa and Stuart Thursday and Friday, with the entirety of the championship Saturday slate to take place at Stuart.
Thursday’s action will begin at 1 p.m., with the final game scheduled for a 7:40 p.m. start. Friday’s action will resume at 1 p.m. once more, with the final game scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
Saturday’s slate will begin at noon, and will see the first game of the championship series scheduled for 6:40 p.m. If the loser of that game experiences its first loss, an If Necessary game will be played, with the winner earning the tournament title.
Here is the complete bracket for the 2023 Stuart-Kiowa Tournament. Games at Kiowa are designated with a K, games at Stuart designated with an S:
THURSDAY
G1: Caney vs. Hartshorne, 6 p.m. K
G2: Coalgate vs. Wilburton, 3:20 p.m. K
G3: Henryetta vs. Atoka, 2 p.m. K
G4: MVG vs. Crowder, 5 p.m. S
G5: Woodland vs. Pittsburg, 6:20 p.m. S
G6: Moss vs. Smithville, 2:20 p.m. S
G7: Stuart vs. Savanna, 1 p.m. S
G8: Kiowa vs. Winner G1, 7:20 p.m. K
G9: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3, 4:40 p.m. K
G10: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5, 7:40 p.m. S
G11: Winner G6 vs. Winner G7, 3:40 p.m. S
FRIDAY
G12: Loser G4 vs. Loser G5, 1 p.m. S
G13: Loser G6 vs. Loser G7, 2:20 p.m. S
G14: Loser G2 vs. Loser G3, 2 p.m. K
G15: Loser G1 vs. Loser G11, 3:20 p.m. K
G16: Loser G9 vs. Winner G12, 3:40 p.m. S
G17: Loser G8 vs. Winner G13, 5 p.m. S
G18: Loser G10 vs. Winner G14, 4:40 p.m. K
G19: Winner G8 vs. Winner G9, 6 p.m. K
G20: Winner G10 vs. Winner G11, 6:20 p.m. S
G21: Winner G16 vs. Winner G17, 7:40 p.m. S
G22: Winner G15 vs. Winner G18, 7:20 p.m. K
SATURDAY (All games at Stuart)
G23: Loser G20 vs. Winner G21, 12 p.m.
G24: Loser G19 vs. Winner G22, 1:20 p.m.
G25: Winner G19 vs. Winner G20, 2:40 p.m.
G26: Winner G23 vs. Winner G24, 4 p.m.
G27: Loser G25 vs. Winner G26, 5:20 p.m.
G28: Winner G25 vs. Winner G27, 6:40 p.m.
G29: Winner G28 vs. Loser G28 (If first loss), 8 p.m.
