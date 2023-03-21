The Pitt 8 Conference held the first day of its slow-pitch festival on Monday in McAlester, with local teams facing off against each other in heated softball action.
PITTSBURG 13, CROWDER 2
Pittsburg and Crowder faced off in the first game of the evening for each team, with the Lady Panthers using a massive third inning on the way to a 13-2 win.
The Demonettes struck first as Emma Lovett and Hadley Smith put themselves on base with a pair of hits. Lovett then saw an opening, making her way to home plate to give Crowder the early lead.
Elaina Monroe followed with an RBI double, giving Crowder the 2-0 lead after the opening frame.
But the Lady Panthers struck back in the bottom of the inning, using a knock from Colby Burchfield and crafty base running to give Pittsburg the 4-2 lead after the first inning.
Defensive efforts held both teams from scoring until the bottom of the third inning.
Akiera Hawk led off with a double, and Birchfield followed by drilling a home run ball over the center field fence to extend the Pittsburg lead. Next, a single from Rhyan Johnston and walks for Aspen Duvall and Raina Meashintubby filled up the bags — with Bobbi Caudill also being walked, scoring a run.
Akosha Wiseman next cleared the bags with a hard-hit triple, and back-to-back singles from Camryn and Catyn Graham keeping the momentum moving. Johnston later hit a high-flying double to center, scoring two more and sealing away the win.
KIOWA 10, INDIANOLA 0
Kiowa and Indianola battled in the second game of the day for each team, where the Cowgirls used a fiery second-inning on the way to a 10-0 win.
The Cowgirls got on the board in the bottom of the first inning, with Paige Igou leading with a triple and being subsequently scored by a single from Reagan Dominic for the 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kiowa found momentum at the plate.
Igou knocked an RBI double, followed by Dominic with an RBI single to extend the lead. Halle Giaudrone next drilled a hard-hit double that scored two more runs, and Mollie Bain added an RBI double of her own the next at-bat.
Alison Wolfenbarger followed with an RBI double as well, and Tyler Giaudrone added an RBI single to give Kiowa the 8-0 lead.
The Cowgirls added two more runs int he bottom of the third inning courtesy of hits from Igou and Dominic, sealing away the win.
STUART 13, SAVANNA 3
Stuart and Savanna faced off in the final game of the evening for each team, where the Lady Hornets earned the 13-3 win.
The Lady Hornets struck first in the bottom of the first inning, as Geralyn Haney led off with a single and was later scored by a single from Haili Igou. Haddie Lindley later scored Igou with a single of her own, giving Stuart the early 2-0 lead.
The Lady Dawgs answered with knocks from Ryleigh Ivy and Bailey Norton in the top of the next inning, evening the score at 2-2.
Stuart responded with a big inning at the plate in the bottom of the second, with Kaylee Ford, Igou, and Lindley all leading to scores for the Lady Hornets.
Chloe Akin and Jacie Crenshaw next drilled back-to-back RBI singles, leading to an 8-2 Stuart lead after two innings.
Sophia Calistro safely reached home plate to give Savanna another run in the top of the third inning, trimming the deficit for the Lady Dawgs.
But Stuart responded in the bottom frame of the fourth inning, as Reagan Wade smashed a home run over the left field fence. Akin and Crenshaw added RBI knocks once again, with a later walk for Haney sealed away the win for the Lady Hornets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.