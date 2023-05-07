The postseason accolades are coming in for area athletes.
Five local softball players were named to the Oklahoma Slow-pitch Softball Coaches Association All State roster for their efforts during the 2023 spring season.
Pittsburg's Camryn Graham, Stuart's Jadyn Dalton, Haili Igou, and Geralyn Haney, and Kiowa's Halle Giaudrone were all named to the OSSCA All State Small East Roster, as they helped lead their teams to success.
Graham and the Lady Panthers secured a top-10 ranking on the season, finished the year with a 20-14 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.
Dalton, Igou, and Haney and the Lady Hornets had many successes this season, including rocketing to a No. 2 ranking in Class A, a 32-9 record, and a state semifinal appearance.
Giaudrone and the Cowgirls jumped their way into a top-five ranking, a 24-20 record, and state semifinal appearance.
Here is the complete 2023 OSSCA All State Small East roster:
SMALL EAST
Elaina Buchanan, Bennington
Emma Ingram, Bennington
Courtney Grey, Buffalo Valley
Chloee Smith, Keota
Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa
Camryn Graham, Pittsburg
Maycee Butcher, Red Oak
Kaylee Bryce, Red Oak
Graciee Noggle, Red Oak
Danleigh Harris, Roff
Karli Wehunt, Shidler
Jadyn Dalton, Stuart
Haili Igou, Stuart
Geralyn Haney, Stuart
Kylee Watson, Tupelo
Minday Wildcat, Varnum
Kayleigh Walker, Whitesboro
Addison Walker, Whitesboro
Coach: Mark Qualls, Moss
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.