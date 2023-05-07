The postseason accolades are coming in for area athletes.

Five local softball players were named to the Oklahoma Slow-pitch Softball Coaches Association All State roster for their efforts during the 2023 spring season.

Pittsburg's Camryn Graham, Stuart's Jadyn Dalton, Haili Igou, and Geralyn Haney, and Kiowa's Halle Giaudrone were all named to the OSSCA All State Small East Roster, as they helped lead their teams to success.

Graham and the Lady Panthers secured a top-10 ranking on the season, finished the year with a 20-14 record and a state quarterfinal appearance.

Dalton, Igou, and Haney and the Lady Hornets had many successes this season, including rocketing to a No. 2 ranking in Class A, a 32-9 record, and a state semifinal appearance.

Giaudrone and the Cowgirls jumped their way into a top-five ranking, a 24-20 record, and state semifinal appearance.

Here is the complete 2023 OSSCA All State Small East roster:

SMALL EAST

Elaina Buchanan, Bennington

Emma Ingram, Bennington

Courtney Grey, Buffalo Valley

Chloee Smith, Keota

Halle Giaudrone, Kiowa

Camryn Graham, Pittsburg

Maycee Butcher, Red Oak

Kaylee Bryce, Red Oak

Graciee Noggle, Red Oak

Danleigh Harris, Roff

Karli Wehunt, Shidler

Jadyn Dalton, Stuart

Haili Igou, Stuart

Geralyn Haney, Stuart

Kylee Watson, Tupelo

Minday Wildcat, Varnum

Kayleigh Walker, Whitesboro

Addison Walker, Whitesboro

Coach: Mark Qualls, Moss

