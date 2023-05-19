The accolades keep rolling in for area athletes.
Local players were given more postseason honors as they were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association All State and All Star rosters.
McAlester’s Ethan Gillespie and Crowder’s Royce Florenzano were both given All State honors in their respective classes.
Gillespie joins the Large East team after finishing his senior season with a .413 batting average, a .507 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 45 RBIs, and 32 runs scored.
Florenzano joins the Small East team after recording a 1.892 ERA and 71 strikeouts thrown on the mound, plus a .543 batting average, .689 on-base percentage, 14 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 48 runs scored this spring.
The OBCA All State games are scheduled to take place June 4 at Enid, with the Large East vs. West game set for 1 p.m. and the Small East vs. West game set for 3:30 p.m.
Multiple players also earned All-Star by Class honors for their spring and career efforts.
On the Class B All-Star roster, Florenzano and Kiowa’s Twine Palmer were given honors. Palmer finished his senior spring with a 1.265 ERA and 63 strikeouts thrown on the mound, a .355 batting average, .568 on-base percentage, 16 RBIs, and 36 runs scored.
In Class 2A, Wilburton’s Lane Franklin joined the list of honorees. Franklin averaged a 2.265 ERA with 62 strikeouts thrown on the mound, plus a .382 batting average, .539 on-base percentage, one home run, 27 RBIs, and 36 runs scored this season.
In Class 5A, Gillespie also earned All-Star honors and was joined by fellow Buffalo Seth Sam. Sam finished his senior year with a 3.16 ERA and 69 strikeouts thrown on the mound, a .342 batting average, .457 on-base percentage, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 41 runs scored.
