The postseason awards continue to roll in.
Multiple local athletes were given All State and All Star by Class honors by the Oklahoma Coaches Association for their efforts, skills, and successes this season.
McAlester’s Jayda Holiman and Pittsburg’s Catyn Graham were both named as All State members on their respective teams, while Stuart’s Haili Igou, Quinton’s Abby Miller, and McAlester’s Cole Allen were given All Star by Class honors.
Holiman was selected to the Large East All State team. She averaged 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 steals per game in her senior season, helping lead the Lady Buffaloes to an area tournament appearance.
Graham was selected to the Small East All State team. She led the Lady Panthers with 16.9 points, 4.25 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game in her final high school season, as Pittsburg advanced to a state tournament semifinal round appearance.
Both Holiman and Graham were also selected as All Stars for their respective classes.
Joining the pair with All Star by Class honors were three more local student-athletes.
Igou was a spark plug for the Stuart, helping lead the Lady Hornets to a top 15 ranking in Class A and regional tournament appearance.
Miller was a force for Quinton with 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per game on the way to a Class A state tournament appearance.
Allen led the charge for the Buffaloes in his senior season, scoring 18.6 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks per game.
