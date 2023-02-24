The Lady Panthers are gearing up to get back to the dirt.
Pittsburg softball will once again take the field as it embarks on its 2023 spring slow-pitch softball schedule beginning in March.
The Lady Panthers begin the season March 9 with a home matchup against Leflore, and then hit the road to join teams at the county complex for the Haileyville Tournament on March 10.
Pittsburg will then participate in back-to-back festivals, first at Broken Bow March 13-14, and next at the Pitt 8 Festival March 20-21.
The Lady Panthers will return back home March 28 against fellow Pitt 8 member Indianola, and ring in April with a three-way with Calvin and McCurtain on April 3.
More tournament action will arrive April 6-7, and then a three-way Pitt 8 clash at Pittsburg April 10 with Savanna and Candian.
The Lady Panthers will round out the home schedule April 11 against Caney, and finish the regular season on the road with matchups against Hartshorne and Savanna before beginning postseason play.
Here is the 2023 Pittsburg slow-pitch spring schedule:
March 9 vs. Leflore, 4 p.m.
March 10 at Haileyville Tournament (Complex), TBA
March 13-14 at Broken Bow Festival, TBA
March 20-21 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
March 23-25 at Soper Tournament, TBA
March 27 at Stonewall, 4:30 p.m.
March 28 vs. Indianola, 4 p.m.
March 30 at Canadian, 4 p.m.
March 31 at Maud, 4:30 p.m.
April 3 vs. Calvin/McCurtain, 4 p.m.
April 6-7 at Kiowa Tournament (Complex), TBA
April 10 vs. Savanna/Canadian, 4 p.m.
April 11 vs. Caney, 4 p.m.
April 13-14 at Firelake Festival (Shawnee), TBA
April 17 at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
April 18 vs. Savanna, 4 p.m.
April 20-22 at District, TBA
April 27-29 at Regional, TBD
May 3 at State, TBD
