The Lady Panthers are getting back to the dirt diamond.
Pittsburg will be starting a fresh season with a new face at the helm as it embarks on its 2023 fast-pitch softball schedule.
The Lady Panthers have tabbed Hannah Guthrie to come in and lead the program following former leader Chad Graham’s coaching retirement. Pittsburg will begin its new era on Aug. 8 as the Lady Panthers host Calera to open the 2023 season.
Pittsburg will then hit the highway for road games against the likes of Smithville, Savanna, Wister and Porum, as well as multi-game play in the Kiowa-Stuart Tournament and Pitt 8 Festival.
The Lady Panthers will return home Aug. 29 as they play host to Allen. But they’ll be back on the road once more as August transitions to September as Pittsburg faces the field at the Eufaula Tournament.
The Lady Panthers will see even more tournament and festival action throughout the month of September with the Caney Tournament and Firelake Festival in Shawnee.
However, Pittsburg will round out its regular season in the comfy confines of its home field as the Lady Panthers face Wilson on Sept. 19.
With the regular season wrapped up, the Lady Panthers will then set their sights on postseason play — with hopes of once again punching their ticket to Oklahoma City.
Here is the complete 2023 Pittsburg fast-pitch softball schedule:
Aug. 8 vs. Calera, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Smithville, 4 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Savanna, 4 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Wister with Porum, TBA
Aug. 17-19 at Kiowa/Stuart Tournament, TBA
Aug. 21-22 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 24 at Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Hartshorne with Antlers, 4 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 29 vs. Allen, 5 p.m.
Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Eufaula Tournament, TBA
Sept. 5 vs. Savanna, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7-9 at Caney Tournament, TBA
Sept. 11 vs. Mason, 4 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Caney with Thackerville, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Firelake Festival, TBA
Sept. 18 at Coleman, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Wilson (Ardmore), 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21-22 at Districts
Sept. 28-29 at Regionals
Oct. 5-7 at State
