The Lady Panthers blasted out of the gate.
Pittsburg battled against Haileyville in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Stuart, where the Lady Panthers jumped out early on the way to a 69-4 win.
Paege Kinsey got the Lady Panthers moving at the jump, scoring nine of the first 14 points for Pittsburg. Catyn Graham, Keely Couch, and Akiera Hawk added scores of the own, leading to a 29-0 Pittsburg lead after the first period.
In the second period, Couch, Kinsey, and Camryn Graham punched in consecutive buckets, setting off another scoring run. Payton Hopkins later put Haileyville on the board at the foul line, making it a 46-1 Pittsburg lead at the half.
Both teams kept fighting until the final horn, where the Lady Panthers took away the win.
Kinsey led the way with 16 points for the Lady Panthers, followed by Camryn Graham with 12 points, Catyn Graham and Paige Barrone with 10 points each, Hawk with nine points, Couch with eight points, and Aspen Duvall and Gwen Robinson with two points each.
Madison McSwain finished with two points for the Lady Warriors, with Hopkins and Lexi Jeffery added in a free throw each.
Pittsburg advances to face Kiowa in the semifinal round at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Crowder, while Haileyville will take on Savanna in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday at Stuart.
STUART 55, INDIANOLA 15
The Lady Hornets came ready to defend home court.
Stuart faced off against Indianola in the opening round of the Pitt 8 Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Stuart, where the Lady Hornets used red-hot scoring to take a 55-15 win.
The Lady Hornets got on the board first, but the Warriorettes answered with a baseline jumper from Abbi Collins. Stuart responded with points from Reagan Wade, Kaylee Ford, and Haddie Lindley to jump back out to the lead.
Collins added four more quick points for Indianola, but free throws from Ford put Stuart up 16-6 after the opening quarter.
Stuart got hot from beyond the arc in the second quarter, nailing three straight threes from Jacie Crenshaw, Lindley, and Ford. Collins drove for another Indianola score on the next possession, but the Lady Hornets answered with an 11-0 run to end the half with a 38-6 lead.
The two teams traded shots after the locker room break, with defensive efforts soon taking over for most of the third quarter. As the horn sounded, it'd be the Lady Hornets taking a 47-10 lead into the final period.
The battle continued to the end, but it'd be Stuart sealing away the win.
Ford led the way for the Lady Hornets with 17 points, followed by Lindley with 14 points, Wade with 11 points, Igou with seven points, and Crenshaw with six points.
Collins led the Warriorettes with eight points, followed by Kadyn Trevino with three points, and Jaidi Painter and Kenzie Lott with two points each.
Stuart advances to face Canadian in the semifinal round on Thursday at Crowder, with tipoff set for 4 p.m. Indianola will advance to the consolation semifinals against Crowder on Friday at Crowder, with tipoff scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
