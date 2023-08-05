The Lady Dawgs are ready to get back to business.
Savanna softball will be returning to the dirt diamond as the Lady Bulldogs embark on their 2023 fast-pitch schedule.
The Lady Dawgs will open the season with back-to-back road games Aug. 7-8 against the likes of Howe and Hartshorne. Savanna will then host a pair of home games with fellow Pittsburg County teams — with Pittsburg coming to town Aug. 11, followed by Hartshorne again on Aug. 14.
Savanna will later see tournament and festival action, first with the Kiowa-Stuart Tournament Aug. 17-19, followed by the first two days of the Pitt 8 Festival Aug. 21-22.
The Lady Dawgs’ road trip will continue throughout the rest of the month of August, with stops in Coalgate, Panama, Crowder, and Pittsburg.
Savanna will return to its home field in September, facing off against Panama and Howe on Sept. 7-8. After a quick trip into Latimer County to face Wilburton on Sept. 11, the Lady Bulldogs will be back in Savanna for the final three regular season games against Atoka, Stringtown, and Canadian — before setting their sights on postseason play.
Here is the complete 2023 fast-pitch schedule for Savanna:
Aug. 7 at Howe, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Aug. 11 vs. Pittsburg, 4 p.m.
Aug. 14 vs. Hartshorne, 4 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Canadian, 4 p.m.
Aug. 17-19 at Kiowa-Stuart Tournament, TBA
Aug. 21-22 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 24 at Coalgate, 4 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA
Aug. 29 at Panama, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Crowder with Wapanucka, 3 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Pittsburg, 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Panama, 4 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Howe, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Wilburton, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Atoka, 4 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Stringtown, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. Canadian, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21-22 at Districts
Sept. 28-29 at Regionals
Oct. 5-7 at State
