Emma Harrison’s eyes never left her target — darting left, scooping up the ball, and sprinting to the throng of Lady Buffs that begun celebrating at midfield.
McAlester played host to Muskogee at Hook Eales Stadium on Friday, where the Lady Buffs took the advantage 4-3 in penalty kicks to seal the 1-0 win over the Lady Roughers.
Harrison, who finished the game with seven saves in regulation, kept Muskogee’s looks at the net from finding any purchase. McAlester had a great look of their own at the net on a corner kick opportunity, but the header by Lyliana Perez went just over the crossbar.
As the two teams battled down the stretch, defensive efforts kept both teams tied scoreless at the halftime break.
On the other side, McAlester turned up its aggression. Perez and Natalia Reyes both had shot attempts, continuing to apply pressure on the opposing Lady Roughers.
But as the clock hit zeros, both teams would be sent into a penalty kick showdown to decide the winner.
After going shot-for-shot to the wire in penalty kicks with successful goals for Kelsie Harden, Rihanna Kelly, Perez, and Ayiana Ortiz, it’d be the save by Harrison sealing away the win.
The Lady Buffs move to 4-2 on the season, and they’ll next hit the road to face off against Glenpool on Tuesday before returning to McAlester to host Durant on April 4.
