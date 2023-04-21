The Lady Buffs are blazing trails as a program.
McAlester hosted Sapulpa in district action Friday at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Lady Buffs used a 2-1 advantage in penalty kicks and excellent blocks from keeper Emma Harrison to win 1-0 and secure a top-two district finish.
Coach Charlette Moss said the Lady Buffs stayed focused and unbothered by any adversity they faced, and gritted out the win by playing together.
“They all did their part and when something went wrong, they covered in and continued to play as a team,” she said.
Assistant Ashley Todd echoed the sentiment, pointing to the team’s cohesiveness as a major factor of success.
“It was just a team effort,” Todd said. “They knew what was at stake, and they got it done. They fought until the very end.”
Moss said they’ve been having different speakers come talk to the team ahead of each game. This week was McAlester football coach Forrest Mazey’s turn, and Moss said his message resonated with the team.
“‘Full benefit.’ When there’s mistakes made and things go wrong, you have to get the full benefit out of it. Like, there’s something to gain from something goes wrong…and so we used it,” Moss said. “We kept telling the girls anytime something went wrong — we made a bad pass, something happened — they had to pick themselves up, pick each other up, and continue to fight as a team, get the full benefit.”
The Lady Buffs (10-3, 5-1) came out on the attack, with a great look by Annabel Grantham just hitting the right-side goalpost and deflecting off. But McAlester didn’t let up, getting multiple shot attempts at the goal. Defenses held strong, leading to a 0-0 score at the break.
On the other side, Harrison went to work in the goal. Although Sapulpa took several on-target shots, they’d be saved by the senior Lady Buff keeper to keep things scoreless and send the match into overtime.
Even the two overtime periods wouldn’t be enough, setting up a winner-takes-all in penalty kicks.
Harrison blocked the first two attempts by the Lady Chieftains, while also making goals from Kelsie Harden and Rihanna Kelly. Sapulpa answered with a goal in its next try, but would be blocked when it counted by Harrison — sealing the win for the Lady Buffs.
With the win, McAlester locks up a top-two finish and will face off on the road against Bishop Kelley — with the winner being named district champion.
The Lady Buffs will also sure up a home playoff match for the first time in school history. They know the job isn’t done yet, but also recognize the hard work and dedication that has helped lead them to this point.
“It just shows growth. We’ve never hosted, we’ve never had a higher seed than three,” Moss said. “We ask the players at the beginning of the year to do something they haven’t been able to do before…and then we ask them as a team unit and as a program to do something we have never done before, and continue to blaze a trail forward.”
