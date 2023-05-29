Bob Brumley Gymnasium will be welcoming ballers of different ages as McAlester girls basketball hosts a camp in June.
Lady Buffs coach Jarrod Owen and his staff will welcome basketball players to the gym for their annual summer camp, scheduled for June 12-14 in McAlester. The camp will be open to all boys and girls students that will be in the 1st through 9th grade during the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
The Lady Buffs are fresh off another successful season, coming into the 2022-2023 schedule as the reigning Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A state champions. They made yet another deep run into the playoffs with an area tournament appearance.
Owen and his staff, as well as multiple McAlester players will serve as camp instructors. They’ll teach everything from basic skills and fundamentals to techniques and refinement.
The 6th through 9th grade students will participate in camp from 9 a.m. to noon daily, while the 1st through 5th graders will attend camp from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. All athletes are to be dresses in tennis shoes, shorts, and t-shirts, and personal basketballs may be brought to the camp.
Cost of the camp is set at $55, payable the first day of camp. Participants are asked to make all checks payable to McAlester Girls Basketball.
