McAlester used a strong surge in the second half to roll in a rivalry win against Ada.
The 5A-No. 8 Lady Buffs pulled away in the third quarter and used another surge in the fourth to take a 64-41 win against 4A-No. 19 Ada in what is likely the final rivalry game between the two at Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
Coach Jarrod Owen said the defending 5A state champs continued showing uncommon growth as they prepare for the postseason in the coming weeks.
"We've been working hard all year with some young guys in new spots with a couple kids we graduated so it was just a matter of confidence," Owen said. "All year long they've battled together, trusted in each other, and continue to get better and believe and it showed tonight."
McAlester (13-8) took a 50-33 advantage into the final stanza, where Ada (15-7) opened with a bucket in the paint and Sania Richardson hitting a deep 3-pointer.
But McAlester kept the Lady Cougars at arm's length with another long run as Jayda Holiman put back a miss and made a layup, Ti Davis hit two free throws, Jada Ponce drove baseline for a bucket and Holiman put back another miss.
The late run put a stamp on the win as McAlester took the final game against its longtime rival in Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
Owen said Holiman, who led the way with 22 points and 14 rebounds, brought her usual spark to in the win.
"She makes others around her better and that's the sign of a great leader," Owen said. "She does it with a good positive attitude and they all trust each other."
McAlester started the game on an 8-2 run with Ponce hitting a free throw and a layup, Katie Allen drilling a three and Holiman making a layup.
But both teams traded buckets as McAlester took a slim lead through the opening period.
Ada started the second with a couple free throws to pull within 16-14 in the opening minutes, but McAlester came storming back.
Ponce hit an elbow jumper, Holiman knocked down three free throws, and Jaylen Spears put back a miss to capitalize a seven-point swing on the way to taking a 29-25 halftime lead.
Owen said Ponce, who finished with 15 points and four boards, again showed her versatility and leadership.
"She's a leader, and she's just a junior, but she's a big part of the leadership of our team," Owen said. "And the second half of the season she has really stepped up and got better every day."
McAlester's Avery Alberson drilled a three to open the second half before Ada answered with four straight points.
But the Lady Buffs started to pull away with Holiman swerving in for layup, Pince hitting a right-wing three, Ti Davis putting back a miss and Allen adding a deep ball to take a 42-29 lead and force an Ada timeout.
Allen finished with 12 points, while Spears added four points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Owen said he believes his team is building momentum with two games before the postseason.
"We want that momentum," Owen said. "Everything we've worked hard for all year has started coming to fruition now and every day we get out at practice and have a chance to keep getting better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.