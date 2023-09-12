The Lady Buffs blasted out of the gate, and never looked back.
McAlester hosted Shawnee Tuesday at Mike Deak Field, where the Lady Buffs powered their way to a 23-1 win in five innings.
The Lady Buffs defense held off the opening scoring threat by leaving the bases loaded as pitcher Shylie Mason threw a strikeout to retire the side. When McAlester got to the bats, Ambree House and Rylan Lesnau earned a hit-by-pitch and a walk to put two on the bags.
Casey Woods followed with a high-flying triple to center field, scoring the first two runs of the game. Kamryn Wilkett followed with a sacrifice fly, giving the Lady Buffs a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
House led off the bottom of the second inning in a big way, drilling a line drive to deep right field. She used her speed and heads-up base running to make it safely around the horn for the score. Lesnau was then hit-by-pitch, and later used a wild pitch opportunity to score.
Wilkett was next walked, and had Koral Coy sub in as a courtesy runner. Sam Shafer and Madi Ayers drew back-to-back walks to get on base — with Coy and Shafer scoring off of wild pitches. The Lady Buffs added one more run courtesy of Taylor Williams scoring off a wild pitch, leading to a 9-0 McAlester lead.
Shawnee got on the board in the top of the third inning, but McAlester struck right back in the bottom frame.
House and Lesnau were both walked to begin the side, and Woods followed with an RBI single to keep the offensive momentum going. Lesnau and Woods next scored on wild pitches, extending the lead.
Ayers and Brook Weiher added in RBI knocks, propelling the Lady Buffs forward. The Lady Buffs loaded the bases, and a walk for House sent another run in for the 15-1 lead after three innings.
Shafer starting things off with an RBI single, with Ayers following with a single of her own to put two on the bags. The RBIs began piling up for the Lady Buffs, leading to a 23-1 lead. McAlester defense locked things down in the fifth inning defensively, sealing away the win.
Woods led the way with five RBIs, followed by Weiher with three RBIs, House with two RBIs, and Shafer and Ayers with one each. Mason and Shafer combined efforts in the circle, combining for five strikeouts.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will head south to face the competition in the Durant Tournament — opening up with an 11 a.m. Friday matchup with Caddo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.