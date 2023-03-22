Sporting bright yellow skirts paired with jet black polos, the Lady Buffs came ready to stand out and make a name for themselves at their home tournament.
Teams and individuals faced off during the McAlester Girls Invitational at the McAlester Country Club on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs finished in the top four — with two golfers placing in the top ten individually.
McAlester coach Justin Bond said he was proud of the way his team battled against the stiff competition, going up against fellow 2022 state tournament teams.
“We knew it was going to be a tough battle, and there were some good teams coming in Bishop Kelley and Durant. Those are always some top state finishers,” he said. “As a team, we had our work cut out for us.”
But the Lady Buffs faced the challenge head on, and made statements and strides against the competition on their home course.
Emily Shelton led the Lady Buffs with a 92, placing her at eighth on the day. Abigail Brown followed with a 94, rounding out the top 10 on the day.
Katie Limore finished with a 110, followed by Shaylin Arnold with a 115, Audrey Rampey with a 121, and Kynlee Semeski with a 125.
Bond said he was excited for his golfers, including the younger members of the team that are growing in their budding careers.
“Individually, we had some good individual effort — and we also had some growth from our younger girls,” Bond said. “And that’s very important for where we’re at now and where we’re needing to go in the future.”
And Bond said the day would continue to propel McAlester forward. As the Lady Buffs shared smiles, hugs, and high fives with each other, Bond said their future was shining just as bright as ever.
“A confident player is a better player,” he said. “I’m just really happy to see McAlester golf and the McAlester golf program moving in a positive direction, with that confidence and with the things we’re trying to do and be about here.”
Here are the complete results for local golfers at the McAlester Girls Invitational:
MCALESTER
Abigail Brown, 94
Emily Shelton, 92
Katie Limore, 110
Audrey Rampey, 121
Shaylin Arnold, 115
McAlester team score — 411
Kynlee Semeski (individual), 125
CANADIAN
Tammanie Anzlovar, 99
Jaelyn Barton, 133
