The Lady Buffs blasted out of the gate and never looked back.
No. 12 McAlester hosted No. 14 Durant inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Friday night, where the Lady Buffs got hot early on the way to a 60-47 win over the Lady Lions.
Jayda Holiman got the Lady Buffs moving early, sinking three triples to start the game and rocket McAlester to the lead. Beaudee Nystrom next hit a bucket, and Katie Allen rattled off three swishing triples to make it a 24-8 McAlester lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Durant started to chip away at the deficit. The Lady Lions used a 12-8 run to make it a 32-20 McAlester lead at the half.
On the other side of the break, Jalen Spears and Holiman added the first buckets of the half for the Lady Buffs, with Allen sinking another three. Durant answered with a run, but McAlester struck right back with points from Jada Ponce, Allen, and Spears to lead 50-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Allen hit another arcing three to start the final period and Holiman hit a jumper on the next trip down the floor. But the Lady Lions rattled off a 8-0 run to cut the lead down to eleven points. McAlester had an answer though, using buckets from Holiman and Avery Alberson to help seal away the win.
Holiman led them ay with 21 points for the Lady Buffs, followed by Allen with 18 points, and Ponce with nine points.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will hit the road once again to face off against Ada on Tuesday before traveling to face the competition at the Shawnee Tournament starting Thursday.
