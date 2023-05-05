The Lady Buffs never quit.
McAlester hit the road to Coweta for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State soccer quarterfinals on Friday, where the Lady Buffs fell 4-0 in a heated battle.
Coach Charlette Moss described the “no quit” her team after the game, echoing her words after their win earlier in the week.
“This team is not willing to quit,” Moss said. “They’re just not willing to say ‘no.’”
The Lady Tigers struck in the game’s opening minutes, crossing a ball into the net from the right side for the early lead. Coweta kept on the attack, but McAlester keeper Emma Harrison nabbed a save each time to keep it a one-score match.
The Lady Buffs soon took possession of the ball, running downhill with as they made their attack. Harmony Wilks saw an opportunity and took a shot, with the ball going over the goal. But McAlester stayed aggressive, with Natalia Reyes taking a shot of her own that went just left of her target.
McAlester’s defense held strong, staving off any Coweta attack. But the Lady Tigers pushed through a late scrum to make it a 2-0 match at the break.
Coweta attempted to score once more on the other side, but a sliding deflection from Harrison ended that threat. In response, Vanessa Carranza took control and made an attempt — but the ball would be swallowed by the keeper.
The Lady Tigers responded with an attack of their own, bring the ball to the opposite end of the field. The Lady Buffs stayed strong and blocked two shot attempts — but the Lady Tigers found their mark on the third try to lead 3-0.
Unwavering, McAlester continued to push forward. The Lady Buffs started weaving their way down the pitch, with Dulce Lopez setting up Makayla Misener for a shot that was deflected the last moment by Coweta.
Staying on the attack, Wilks took one more shot on the goal that was saved by the keeper. Coweta responded with a late goal in the last minute, securing away the win.
The Lady Buffs finish their season with a record of 11-5, including a second-place district finish and a state quarterfinal appearance — the second-ever in program history.
