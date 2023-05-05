These Lady Buffs represented well on the state’s biggest stage.
Two McAlester golfers competed in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Girls Golf tournament Wednesday and Thursday at Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club in Ardmore, where the pair had a solid two days of competition.
Abigail Brown and Emily Shelton qualified for the state tournament after strong showings in the regional tournament — being one of the top six individuals at their regional to qualify.
The pair are no strangers to the state stage, making a return to the state tournament after competing in the 2022 season where Brown finished with a two-day score of 225 and Shelton finished with a 203.
In the first day of the 2023 state 36-hole tournament, the Lady Buffs and the rest of the field faced a bit of adversity from Mother Nature. Rain and thunderstorms moved through the area, forcing not one but two weather delays.
But that didn’t shake the concentration from the McAlester duo, as they quickly locked in and got back to work at the sound of the horn. By the round’s end, Shelton finished with a score of 95 while Brown finished with a 105.
The Lady Buffs returned to action on the second and final day, and once again were met with sudden spring weather — forcing a delay to the day’s tee times. But strong-willed and resolute, McAlester’s golfers took it in stride and came ready to face whatever the day threw at them.
Shelton finished her second round with a score of 99, while Brown followed closely with a score of 104.
The two-day total resulted in a final official score of 209 for Brown and 194 for Shelton — placing the pair in the upper portion of finishers of the more than 70 individual golfers from around the state.
