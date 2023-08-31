The Lady Buffs weren't going down without a fight.
McAlester faced off against Durant Thursday at Mike Deak Field, where the Lady Buffs fought but ultimately fell 7-6 in a nail-biting extra-innings battle.
The Lady Buffs got to work immediately in the bottom of the first inning. After Rylan Lesnau drilled a triple to right, she took advantage of an error at the plate to score and put McAlester on the board.
After a few very defensive frames, McAlester got back to work at the plate in the bottom of the fourth.
Casey Woods led off with a single, followed by a walk for Kamryn Wilkett to put two runners on the bags. Sam Shafer then smashed a fly ball to center, resulting in a two-run triple to put the Lady Buffs up 3-0.
But Durant struck back, finding a groove in the top of the fifth inning — plating five to take the lead from the Lady Buffs.
McAlester chipped away at the deficit, using a pair of RBI doubles from Woods and Brook Weiher to even up the score in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Lady Buffs would add another run off a walk for Lesnau, taking the 6-5 lead over the Lady Lions.
Durant used a sacrifice fly in the top frame of the seventh, and held on defensively to force extra innings.
And though the Lady Buffs fought to the end, it'd be the Lady Lions earning a run to steal away the win.
Shafer led the way for McAlester with two RBIs, followed by Lesnau, Woods, and Weiher with an RBI each. Shylie Mason fought in the circle, striking out two in her appearance.
The Lady Buffs are now 4-11 on the year, and will now refocus their attention on a road game at Collinsville on Sept. 5. McAlester will then return home Sept. 7 as it faces off against Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.