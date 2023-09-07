The Lady Buffs battled to the end.
McAlester hosted Tahlequah Thursday at Mike Deak Field, where the Lady Buffs battled but fell 10-0.
The Lady Tigers struck first, scoring two runs in the opening frame. But as they looked to add to their lead, McAlester’s Rhylan Lesnau nabbed a line drive then dove to tag out the stranded runner for a double play.
In the bottom of the inning, Casey Woods drilled a fly ball to center to get the Lady Buffs offense going. But the Lady Tigers found a way to keep them at bay and return to the bats.
Tahlequah scored three more runs in the top of the second inning, taking a 5-0 lead into the third.
In the top of the third inning, the Lady Buffs battened down their defense. Pitcher Shylie Mason earned a strikeout call on a deceptively-moving change up, followed by Lesnau with a fly out catch and a 1-3 putout from Mason to first baseman Brook Weiher to retire the side.
In the bottom frame, Avery Alberson got the Lady Buffs bats moving with an infield single. Ambree House followed by putting the ball in play to safely reach base, putting two on the bags for McAlester.
But the Lady Tigers strengthened their defense, holding the Lady Buffs threat and the lead.
Defensive efforts took hold for the next few frames until the waning moments of the game — with Tahlequah finding a scoring rhythm to seal away the win.
Woods and Alberson led the way at the plate, going 1-3 on the day. Mason led the charge in the circle, striking out two.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll play host to Glenpool on Monday — with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
