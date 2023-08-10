The Lady Buffs never gave up the fight.
McAlester played host to Latta Thursday at Mike Deak Field, where the Lady Buffaloes battled but fell 11-3 to the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers struck first in the opening frame, plating two runners to take the early lead. But the Lady Buffs locked down defensively, keeping Latta at bay as they got to the bats in the bottom of the second inning.
Kamryn Wilkett led off the frame with a hard-hit double to right field, and was able to advance to third thanks to Shylie Mason following with ground ball to short. Brook Weiher then stepped up to the plate, knocking a high-flying ball to left for the RBI.
Later as Weiher made her way around the bags, she saw an opportunity and used it to her advantage to score and tie up the game at 2-2 after two innings.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Lady Buffs wasted no time in getting to work.
Sam Shaffer led off with a ground ball single, and advanced to second base on a wile pitch. Casey Woods then drilled a hard-hopping grounder to left, scoring Shaffer and putting McAlester in the 3-2 lead after three innings.
But the Lady Panthers found an answer, scoring three runs in the top of the fourth. They later exploded offensively in the top of the fifth inning, scoring six more runs to seal away the game.
Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll hit the road for an Aug. 14 matchup at Glenpool. That’ll set off an extended road stint that will conclude when the Lady Buffs return to McAlester Aug. 31 to host Durant, with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
