The Lady Buffs left no doubt as they made history.
McAlester hosted East Central in its first home game of the fall in the inaugural season of the McAlester Activities Center, where the Lady Buffs took down the Lady Cardinals in three-straight sets (25–10, 25-17, 25-12) to move to 2-1 on the season.
Coach Chris Burns said he was proud of his team for coming out and getting a decisive win on their home floor — and it bodes well for the Lady Buffs in their young season.
“We’re coming together really well. For our third game of the season, I think they’re really doing good things,” he said. “We’ve always got stuff to tweak and get better, but I think we’re in good position to make some noise this year.”
The Lady Buffs are a senior-heavy team that is complemented by even more talent in the classes below. And Burns said that experience is a major plus for them.
“We’re an older team looking to capitalize on some talent that we’ve got,” he said. “A lot of experience, and it’s starting to show.”
In the first set, both teams traded points to keep things razor thin. But McAlester hit an offensive rhythm, and made a big run that included a Gracey Glenn service ace and a Jaycee Berry stuff at the net for a 10-2 lead.
Later, kills from Cozy Melton and Jaelyn Mascoto and aces from Berry and Kylee Glover propelled the Lady Buffs further out front. And it’d be yet another service ace from Mascoto to put the final nail into the set for the 25-10 win.
In the second second, the Lady Cardinals were the ones to jump out in front. But McAlester roared back to within a point, prompting an East Central timeout. Things remained back-and-forth on the other side, but the Lady Buffs soon took the lead thanks to back-to-back aces from Elli Bass.
East Central would battle back, taking a slim 12-10 lead over the Lady Buffs. McAlester once again fiercely responded, using a run that included multiple points from Laynie McDowell on the way to a 25-17 set win and 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, both teams volleyed for points as they exchanged ties and the lead. But once the Lady Buffs got solid footing out in front, they used points from Glenn and Bass on their way to a 12-7 lead.
That sparked a wave of momentum for McAlester, who sealed the set and the match with a service ace from Maddie Harvey to win 25-12 and seal the match victory.
The historic moment marked the first-ever win from any sport inside the MAC, and Burns said it was a great way to open the building.
“It’s a whole lot better than it going the other way, that’s for sure,” he laughed.
Burns said the Lady Buffs are off to a great start for the season, after a win against Will Rogers and a loss to Sapulpa in a close four-set match on Monday. McAlester is now 2-1 on the season, and Burns said his team’s play so far shows that this is only the beginning for the Lady Buffs.
“We played well, but clearly not peaking yet. So that’s a good thing,” he said. “If we’re playing a team like that in four for our second match of the year, we’re doing all right.”
