The Lady Buffs were happy to be home.
McAlester hosted Ardmore at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Friday during Hall of Fame night, where the Lady Buffs blasted out of the gate for an 82-42 win.
The Lady Tigers got on the board early with a three, but McAlester punched right back with a swishing triple from Avery Alberson. Jayda Holiman then rattled off six quick points, propelling the Lady Buffs into the lead.
Katie Allen next got into the scoring run, drilling back-to-back triples. The Lady Buffs kept their foot on the accelerator, jumping out to a 323-13 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Allen kept the scoring going with a transition bucket, followed by a post-up by Jada Ponce for two more points. McAlester also turned up the intensity on defense, nabbing multiple steals during a massive scoring run that saw the Lady Buffs out front 53-21 at the half.
In the second half, Jalen Spears got the Lady Buffs moving once again with a quick score. Ti’Heiress Davis next was fouled on a made driving score, sinking the additional free throw for a three-point play as McAlester
The third quarter ended on a Jada Ponce scoring run, with the Lady Buff nabbing six points on the way to a 68-35 McAlester lead heading into the final period.
The Lady Buffs continued to push until the final horn, riding the tsunami of momentum to the win.
Allen led the way for McAlester with 26 points, followed by Holiman with 15 points, Ponce with 13 points, Spears with eight points, Davis with seven points, Alberson with five points, Kaylee Knight with three points, and Emery Perron and Kayla Johnson with two points each.
Next up for McAlester, the Lady Buffs will face Ardmore once again on the road on Feb. 9.
