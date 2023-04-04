Ayiana Ortiz stood on the McAlester bench and waved her arms, conducting to the cacophony of cheers from Lady Buffs fans in the stands.
McAlester hosted Durant for the opening of district play on Tuesday at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Lady Buffs used a 4-2 advantage in penalty kicks for the 2-1 win.
Coach Charlette Moss said she was proud of her team's resiliency to gut out the victory.
“It was a hard-fought win. They deserved to win,” she said. “I told the girls I was proud of one thing — the fact that they didn’t quit. They continued to compete until they got it done.”
The Lady Buffs had a defensive start to the game, with Emma Harrison making multiple saves to keep the game scoreless at the half.
But in the second half, the Lady Buffs upped the dial on their aggressive attack. They pushed down the field, and Ortiz punched the ball into the net to put McAlester on the board with a 1-0 lead.
Durant attempted a shot of its own, but a diving save by Harrison kept the Lady Lions at bay. But with just under four minutes to play in the half, Durant equalized to make it 1-1 and send the match into overtime.
The Lady Lions attempted two shots in the first overtime period, but both would go wide of the goal — forcing a second 10:00 minutes on the clock.
With another pair of saves from Harrison and tough-as-nails defense, the Lady Buffs kept Durant off the board to force penalty kicks.
Durant struck first, with McAlester missing its first kick to give the Lady Lions the edge. But the Lady Buffs weren’t done yet, as Harmony Wilks, Lyliana Perez, Ortiz, and Rihanna Kelly making the next four kicks to seal away the win.
The Lady Buffs move to 6-2 on the season, and 1-0 in district play. Next up, McAlester will hit the road to Tulsa to face Memorial on Friday.
It'll be back to the lab again for the Lady Buffs as they continue their way through district play, and Moss said they'll be continuing to build themselves and their game.
“Just making sure we keep conditioned, we’re able to stay in the weight room so that we can put some strong bodies on the field that don’t get bullied off the ball,” she said. “And working some shooting so we can get it in the back of the net.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.