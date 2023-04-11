The Lady Buffs were hungry to win from the whistle.
McAlester hosted Shawnee in district action Tuesday night at Hook Eales Stadium, where the Lady Buffs’ aggressive offensive attack led to the 2-0 win.
The Lady Buffs started the game by applying pressure on the Lady Wolves, taking a bevy of shots from every direction. McAlester’s persistence paid off quickly, as Makayla Misener booted the ball into the back of the net to put the Lady Buffs on the board.
McAlester wasn’t satisfied with jus the lone gaol, keeping up its aggressive approach. The attack led to the ball being put at the feet of Vanessa Carranza, sending it sailing into the back of the net for the 2-0 lead at the half.
On the other side of the break, the Lady Buffs quickly went back to work. Lyliana Perez took a shot from the right side that bounced off the keeper’s gloves, but Harmony Wilks was ready from the right side — punching the ball into the net for the score.
After a few short minutes, Perez would get her opportunity to shoot again — powering the ball beyond the keeper and into the goal.
The Lady Buffs kept up the intensity through the remainder of the game, holding strong defensively to seal away the win.
McAlester moves to 7-3 on the season, and 2-1 in district play. Next up for the Lady Buffs, they’ll hit the road to face off against Del City Friday with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
