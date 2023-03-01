The Lady Buffs are ready for the next round.
East-No. 8 McAlester girls basketball will be hitting the road for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 5A regional tournament at Catoosa, with the Lady Buffs looking to advance even further.
The Lady Buffs (15-10) made their way into the area tournament with an opening round win over Coweta before falling to Sapulpa in the regional final last week. But they’ll be ready for the bounce back as they face off against Pryor.
The Lady Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the East, with a 15-10 record. They advanced to the area tournament with an opening round win over East Central before falling to Will Rogers 47-43 in the regional final.
In getting ready for the playoffs, coach Jarrod Owen said it’s important for his team to never stop working on themselves.
“It’s just about getting better, sharpening up our execution,” he said.
He also talked about how one of the keys for the Lady Buffs during the playoffs would be gathering in the boards as aggressively as they attack the basket offensively. And that has been a focus since his team has embarked on this season’s playoff journey.
“We talk a whole lot about rebounding,” he said. “Rebounding’s the number one focus for us offensively.”
A win would during Thursday’s game would advance the Lady Buffs to the area consolation finals, pitting McAlester against the loser between Holland Hall and Tahlequah in a winner-takes-all game Saturday.
Should the Lady Buffs win the next two games, they’ll return to the OSSAA Class 5A State tournament, where last season they earned the program’s fourth championship.
But to get to that point, Owen said they’ll have to pass each test as it comes — focusing on the present rather than the future.
“One game at a time, and just go give it all we got.”
Here is the complete bracket for McAlester at the area tournament at Catoosa:
THURSDAY
G1: Holland Hall vs. Tahlequah, 6 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
G2: McAlester vs. Pryor, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G2 vs. Loser G1, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to state)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.