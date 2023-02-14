The Lady Buffs enjoyed one final romp in Bob Brumley Gymnasium, and coach Jarrod Owen said they made it one to remember.
“It was a good win, and a way to to send out Brumley from our end of it,” he said.
5A East No. 8 McAlester hosted Hugo in Senior Nigh action on Tuesday, where the Lady Buffs from McAlester rounded out the regular season with a 72-50 win.
It was also the final varsity girls game to be played inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium, as the Buffs and Lady Buffs will move into the upcoming McAlester Activities Center next season. Owen said McAlester is a storied program, and there’s a lot of history inside the old barn on the hill.
“I just told them our Lady Buff basketball program is one of the best programs in the state history wise. Four state championships, and we’ve had some great girls basketball teams over the years. And they’re part of what built this place,” he said. “And to go out and send it out in a dominant win is a pretty special feeling.”
It was also the final night for the McAlester seniors to play in their home gym, writing their own chapters in the history books. And Owen made sure to share an embrace with each senior as they came off the floor for the final time.
“It’s been amazing just to watch the transformation. I told them in the locker room, they’re part of building this program back up the way it used to be,” he said. “They’re the foundation of that. All their hard work and toughness, and it’s turned into this — and it’s because of them.”
Hugo jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after several long-range shots, but Jada Ponce and Jayda Holiman answered for McAlester to jump into an 11-9 lead. Ti’Heiress Davis nabbed a fast-break bucket, followed by a triple from Katie Allen.
Jalen Spears, Holiman, and Ponce followed that up with several more scores, capping off a 21-7 McAlester run to make it a 21-15 lead after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Davis and Ponce got McAlester moving once again. Hugo looked to answer, but the Lady Buffs responded with buckets from Holiman and Allen to extend the lead.
Ponce next found Spears to score in back-to-back trips down the floor, with Ponce and Holiman later adding free throws on the way to a 40-29 McAlester lead at the half.
Hugo opened up the second half with a score, but the Lady Buffs punched back with points from Spears and Holiman. McAlester next got back-to-back triples from Avery Alberson and Spears, propelling the Lady Buffs further forward.
Allen later nabbed a bucket on a fast break, with Holiman dumping off to Bailey Marshall down low for two more points. Hugo hit a triple on the other side, but Marshall struck back once again her next trip down the floor on the way to a 62-37 lead after three quarters.
That final push would be all the Lady Buffs needed, riding the mountain of momentum to the win.
Holiman led the way for the Lady Buffs with 23 points, Spears with 14 points, Ponce with 10 points, Allen with nine points, Davis and Alberson with five points each, and Bailey Marshall with four points.
McAlester finishes the regular season with a 14-9 record, and will now set its sights on regional tournament play at Sapulpa Feb. 23-25 — facing off against Coweta in the first round 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.
But after Tuesday night’s game, Owen and the Lady Buffs took time to reflect — paying honor to the generations of McAlester girls basketball players that has paved the way for the program’s present and future.
“There’s a saying, you see a shade tree — well, someone planted that shade tree for us to enjoy,” Owen prosed. “We’ve enjoyed the success of all the past seniors, and they’re part of that group now.”
